Bleecker Street Sets Christine Manna as Home Entertainment EVP

Veteran media executive Christine Manna is joining Bleecker Street as the studio’s executive vice president of home entertainment.

Manna brings 20 years of expertise in managing the home release of hundreds of films. Prior to Bleecker Street, she established, launched and managed the home entertainment divisions for New Line Cinema, The Weinstein Company, Relativity, EuropaCorp, and STX.

She has previously overseen marketing for PVOD and TVOD releases such as “Austin Powers,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “Wedding Crashers,” “A Bad Moms Christmas” and “Greenland” and negotiated output deals with major platforms including Apple, Amazon, Google, Fandango at Home, DirecTV and Dish.

“We are so thrilled to have Christine join the team at this critical moment in the company’s evolution,” Bleecker Street CEO Ken Sanderson said in a statement. “Her expertise and decades of experience will be integral to amplifying Bleecker’s ongoing efforts in addressing and succeeding in the ever-changing landscape of sharing great theatrical films with audiences at home.”

Manna’s hiring comes after Sanderson was promoted to CEO in June following Bleecker Street founder Andrew Karpen’s death. Additionally, Tyler DiNapoli was elevated to president and chief marketing officer, while Rachel Allen was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president of publicity.

Karpen founded Bleekcer Street in 2014 with the backing of Manoj Bhargava, founder of Innovations Venture. It recently re-released 1984’s “This Is Spinal Tap” and will release “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” on Sept. 12. Other upcoming projects include horror-thriller “Bone Lake” on Oct. 3, “Rebuilding” starring Josh O’Connor, Lily Latorre, Meghann Fahy, Kali Reis, and Amy Madigan on Nov. 14.

Projects slated for 2026 include Guy Nattiv’s “Harmonia” starring Bella Ramsey, Odessa Young, Carrie Coon and Lily James; “The Third Parent” starring Rob Lowe, Crispin Glover and Roselyn Sanchez; A horror thriller adaptation of “Victorian Psycho” starring Maika Monroe, Thomasin McKenzie, and Jason Isaacs; and the next, still-untitled feature from auteur Mike Leigh, with whom Bleecker partnered on the release of award-winning “Hard Truths” in 2024.

“I am honored to be joining Bleecker Street at such an exciting time in its growth, ” Manna said in a statement. “The company has built an incredible reputation for curating films that truly connect with audiences, and I look forward to expanding that mission into the home entertainment space.”