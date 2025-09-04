RuPaul Boards Adam Shankman Action-Comedy From World of Wonder, Bleecker Street

All aboard! RuPaul is heading back to the big screen with a train-set action-comedy directed by Adam Shankman. It comes from World of Wonder with theatrical distribution by Bleecker Street planned for 2026.

The currently untitled movie “will follow best friends Tess and DeeDee, train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic ‘Stormganza’ threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first class attendants, and President Gagwell [RuPaul], to save the day in this wild ride of camp and comedy,” per the logline.

“President Judy Gagwell is the part I was born to play. Finally, a role I can sink my dentures into,” Ru said in a Thursday statement. WOW also teased the movie as “the first-ever theatrical feature film project from the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ universe.”

Shankman, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles and World of Wonder co-founders/”Drag Race” EPs Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato will serve as producers, with a script from Connor Wright and Christina Friel. Unapologetic Projects is executive producing.

“I’ve been friends with RuPaul for 30 years and in that time I’ve watched him and the folks at World of Wonder help change culture writ large with ‘Drag Race,’” Shankman said in another statement. “When they asked me to come aboard this hilarious and truly unhinged project, in a time so desperate for escapist entertainment and laughter, I couldn’t resist.”

“Drag queens in charge of America’s first-ever hyperspeed, transcontinental, non-denominational bullet train. What could possibly go wrong?” Bailey and Barbato echoed. “What the world needs now is a disaster movie so twisted it will blow your mind. We are delighted to welcome Bleecker Street and everyone aboard the most bonkers train in cinematic herstory.”

“We are so excited to be boarding this train,” Bleecker Street CEO Kent Sanderson added. “The world that World of Wonder has been building for years is so incredible, and Adam Shankman is a comedy legend; we are so honored to be bringing this first, and wonderfully nuts, big screen experience to audiences nationwide.”

Shankman is a frequent guest judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” with directing credits that include “Hairspray,” “The Wedding Planner,” “A Walk to Remember,” “Bringing Down the House,” “The Pacifier,” “Disenchanted” and “Rock of Ages.” Current Emmy nominee Ru, meanwhile, has been seen in classics such as “The Brady Bunch Movie,” “But I’m a Cheerleader,” “Starbooty” and “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar,” just to name a few.