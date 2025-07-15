Emmy Nominations Records and Milestones: RuPaul Becomes Most Nominated Reality Host for ‘Drag Race’

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “The Daily Show” shattered records at the 2025 Emmy nominations, making new franchise records and awards history.

With his 10th consecutive nomination, RuPaul Charles now holds the record of having the most nominations for Outstanding Host for Reality or Reality Competition Program, breaking the previously held tie and making the host the sole record holder.

The drag competition franchise also earned 10 nominations, making it the most nominated of any reality or reality competition program this year. And with nine nominations, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” surpassed its own record for the most and consecutive nominations ever for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, having been nominated every year since the category was created.

Jon Stewart’s “The Daily Show” earned 12 nominations, making the Comedy Central series the most nominated late-night series for the second consecutive year. Additionally, the series outpaced its previously held franchise record of seven nominations.

“The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse” received its first nomination in the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special category.

“Drag Race” after show “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” earned two nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

The unscripted series were announced four hours ahead of the rest of the Emmy nominees at 7:47 a.m. ET/4:47 a.m. PT. “CBS Mornings” revealed two categories for the 77th Emmy Awards in Outstanding Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Talk Series.

“Drag Race” will compete against Alan Cumming’s “The Traitors” and unscripted mainstays “The Amazing Race,” “Survivor” and “Top Chef.”

Stewart’s “The Daily Show” is up against “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in the talk series category.