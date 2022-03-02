Bleecker Street has named Kyle Davies, a former executive with Paramount, as its new president of distribution, the company announced Wednesday.

Davies will lead Bleecker Street’s theatrical distribution strategies, planning and execution and manage the wider distribution team. He starts effective immediately and is based in Los Angeles.

He’ll be responsible for Bleecker’s upcoming release slate, which includes “Infinite Storm” with Naomi Watts later this month, “Montana Story” with Haley Lu Richardson on May 13, and James Ponsoldt’s “Summering” on July 15, among others.

Davies joins Bleecker Street from Paramount Pictures, where he most recently served as president of Domestic Distribution between 2016 and 2019. During his tenure, Davies was responsible for distribution strategy for films such as “Rocketman,” “A Quiet Place,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” “Bumblebee,” “Arrival” and “Fences.”

“Kyle has unparalleled relationships with exhibitors and a stellar track record in the theatrical distribution space. His perspective is very much in line with our business and he really is the perfect addition to our executive team,” Bleecker Street CEO Andrew Karpen said in a statement.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at Bleecker Street and share the energy and opportunity that exists within their sophisticated and diverse slate of independent films. I’ve always admired Bleecker’s belief in the theatrical experience and approach in acquiring films for broad audiences. I look forward to being a part of their evolution,” Davies added.

Prior to Paramount, Davies was president of Worldwide Distribution for Relativity Media, where he led the company’s evolution from a financing and producing entity into a full-fledged studio. Following the creation of joint venture company, Relativity EuropaCorp Distribution in 2014, his responsibilities expanded to oversight of both companies’ domestic and international distribution strategies.

Davies initially served as EVP of theatrical distribution for Overture Films, handling the distribution of such releases as “Law Abiding Citizen,” “Brooklyn’s Finest” and “The Visitor.” He was named president of Theatrical Distribution in 2010 after Relativity acquired Overture Films’ marketing and distribution assets.

Before joining Overture, Davies also had an earlier stint at Paramount Pictures as senior vice president of distribution following its purchase of DreamWorks, working on numerous films including “Mission: Impossible III,” “Dreamgirls,” “Over the Hedge,” “Gladiator,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “American Beauty,” “Shrek” and “Shrek II.”

Other theatrical releases for Bleecker Street in 2022 include “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” “A Love Song,” “892” and “Golda” starring Helen Mirren. Both “892” and “A Love Song” were acquisitions out of Sundance, and the distributor also recently picked up Catherine Hardwicke’s “Mafia Mamma” starring Toni Collette, which will shoot this spring.

In addition, the company recently entered an exclusive three-year output deal with Showtime Networks Inc.