Toni Collette’s ‘Mafia Mamma’ Lands at Bleecker Street for Domestic Distribution

Bleecker Street has acquired domestic rights to Catherine Hardwicke’s new action comedy “Mafia Mamma” starring Toni Collette, the company announced on Wednesday.

The film also stars Monica Bellucci and Rob Huebel. The film is set to go into production this May in Italy.

“Mafia Mamma” centers on a suburban American woman who inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire, and guided by the Firm’s trusted consigliere defies everyone’s expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family business.

“Mafia Mamma” is a Vocab Films, IDEA(L) and New Sparta Production based on an original idea by French novelist, screenwriter and filmmaker Amanda Sthers. The screenplay was written by Debbie Jhoon and Michael J. Feldman.

The film is produced by Collette under her Vocab Films banner together with Sthers through IDEA(L) and New Sparta’s Christopher Simon. Andrew Karpen and Kent Sanderson from Bleecker Street will serve as Executive Producers.

The film will reunite Hardwicke, Collette and Simon who previously worked together on the comedy “Miss You Already,” with Drew Barrymore.

The deal was brokered between Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy of Bleecker Street with CAA Media Finance. Cornerstone handled all international sales.

Last week, Bleecker Street acquired the U.S. rights to “892,” a thriller starring John Boyega and Michael K. Williams that made its premiere in competition at Sundance.