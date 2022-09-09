Bleecker Street and LevelFILM announced today an exclusive output deal that will see the latter handle distribution of the films to which the former holds North American or worldwide rights.

“Mafia Mamma,” the action-comedy directed by Catherine Hardwicke and starring Toni Colette and Monica Belucci, is the first title to be released through the new partnership. The film is set to premiere in 2023.

The deal follows a series of collaborations between the two companies, including “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” “Sundown,” “Together Together,” “The World to Come,” “The Assistant” and “Save Yourselves!”

In addition to forming the new venture, Bleecker is showcasing a number of titles at the Toronto International Film Festival, which kicked off yesterday. Frances O’Connnor’s “Emily,” starring Emma Mackey, will open the Platform Program with its debut this week. Other upcoming films are “Golda,” starring Helen Mirren and directed by Academy Award winner Guy Nattiv; “What Happens Later” directed and starring Meg Ryan and co-starring David Duchovny; and “The Tutor,” directed by Alice Troughton and starring Richard E. Grant, Julie Delpy and Daryl McCormack.

LevelFILM’s slate of upcoming releases include Lindsay MacKay’s “The Swearing Jar” and Rob Connolly’s “Blueback.”

Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson negotiated the output agreement with Avy Eschenasy, while John Bain and Dave Hudakoc negotiated on behalf of levelFILM.