Korean action-thriller “Project Wolf Hunting” has scored a distribution deal ahead of its premiere at TIFF. Well Go USA Entertainment, which specializes in worldwide action, genre and indie films, has secured North American rights.

Written and directed by Kim Hong-sun (“The Chase,” “The Con Artist”), the movie follows a group of seabound prisoners who hatch a plot to take over the cargo ship from the crew and special agents onboard. Unbeknownst to either party, there’s also a sinister force camped out on the ship, steering the plot from a high-seas heist to a bloody, action-packed slasher.

“Project Wolf Hunting” stars Seo In-guk, Jang Dong-yoon, Jeong So-min and Sung Dong-il. The film will debut Sept. 21 in South Korea before playing in TIFF’s Midnight Madness program, the first Korean pic to do so after Bong Joon-ho’s “The Host.”

The North American release is set for Oct. 7.

Midnight Madness is TIFF’s genre and horror program. The 10-film lineup will open with the Daniel Radcliffe-starring “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” and close with the Canadian premiere of “Leonor Will Never Die.”

“We are proud to bring this gritty, grisly and quite highly anticipated action film to fans across North America,” said Doris Pfardrescher, President and CEO at Well Go USA. “Project Wolf Hunting’s inclusion in the much sought-after Midnight Madness section is quite a testament to the film’s ability to take audiences on a tense and exciting thrill ride.”

“Well Go keeps distributing various Korean films to North American audiences, and I am thrilled to have found a good partner for Project Wolf Hunting,” said Youngjoo Suh, CEO at South Korea’s Finecut. “I hope the film will amuse U.S. thriller movie fans.”

Doris Pfardrescher negotiated the deal on behalf of Well Go USA, with Youngjoo Suh of Korean sales firm Finecut negotiating on behalf of the filmmakers. Finecut is also handling sales across Europe and other markets.

Deadline first reported the news.