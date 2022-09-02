Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Hugh Jackman, Joe Jonas Join TheWrap and Shutterstock’s TIFF Studio

Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Tyler Perry, Hugh Jackman and Joe Jonas are among top talent who will join TheWrap and Shutterstock’s interview and portrait studio at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The studio, located at the InterContinental Toronto Centre, will take place September 9-12.

The video and portrait studio, photographed by Jeff Vespa, will feature conversations with cast members and directors from the top movies premiering at TIFF. This year’s studio sponsors include Moët & Chandon, GreenSlate, PEX and Vancouver Film School.

Additional talent attending the studio includes Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, Kit Harrington, Lily James, Nicholas Cage, John Boyega, Eddie Redmayne, Billy Eichner, Anna Kendrick, Sam Mendes, Vicky Krieps, Jonathan Majors, Kiernan Shipka, Laura Dern, Peter Farrelly, Lily Tomlin and many more.

“TheWrap-Shutterstock partnership is a powerful combination,” said Waxman. “Jeff’s award-winning photography is uniquely complementary to our studio interviews and magazine coverage of the festival.”

“I am excited to be joining The Wrap and Shutterstock for the first time at TIFF, the festival is a great place to launch this new partnership and I am looking forward to what these two great brands will do together in the future,” said Vespa.

Video and photo galleries from the studio will be distributed across TheWrap’s social media platforms and on TheWrap.com starting on Sept. 9 and continuing throughout the festival.

