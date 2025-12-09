Bleecker Street Acquires Domestic Rights to Joe Lynch’s Horror-Comedy ‘Buzzkill’

Bleecker Street has acquired the domestic rights to “Buzzkill,” the upcoming horror-comedy from director Joe Lynch (“Mayhem,” “Everly”), the company announced on Tuesday.

Billy Magnussen (“Road House”) and Lulu Wilson (“The Wrath of Becky”) are attached to star.

Bleecker Street plans a nationwide theatrical release in 2027, with production set to begin in Texas in early 2026.

“Bleecker’s mandate is, above all else, to bring genres of all kinds to theatergoers, and ‘Buzzkill’ aims to make the theater into the ultimate, thrilling and blood-soaked party,” Kent Sanderson, CEO of Bleecker Street, said in a statement. “Joe brings such a distinct voice to his work, and we’re excited to be partnering with him and the whole cast.”

Lynch is directing from a screenplay by Colin McLaughlin. The film follows Sheriff Red (Magnussen), a recently widowed alcoholic who launches an investigation as townspeople begin turning up murdered and dismembered.

He discovers a horrifying creature is stalking the town and can only be seen by the inebriated. With the annual brewery festival approaching and the entire town preparing for a weekend of heavy drinking, Red must confront his demons to save his town. Wilson plays Lydia, Red’s vengeful younger sister.

The deal was brokered by Bleecker Street’s Miranda King and Avy Eschenasy with Anonymous Content’s Nick Shumaker and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers. The Veterans is handling international sales rights.

Magnussen is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Wilson is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Lynch is repped by Anonymous Content and Eclipse Law.