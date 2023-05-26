“Blindspotting” seemed to neatly tie the story of Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones) and Miles (Rafael Casal) by the end of the Starz comedy’s eventful Season 2 finale. But a surprise cameo in the episode’s final moments presented a nod to the show’s predecessor — and an exciting path forward.

The episode, titled “Return to Ithaca,” followed the aftermath of Miles’ surprise release from prison. He arrived back home near the end of the penultimate episode just as Trish (Jaylen Barron) confronted Ashley about kissing another man while Miles was in prison, which led them to a big rift in the couple’s relationship.

The finale followed as Ashley and Miles, along with the rest of their family, tried to figure out a way to move on after her betrayal and Miles’ surprise return. Though it took some time and difficult conversations, the couple was willing to put their troubles aside and look to the future as they celebrated New Year’s Eve together with their son Sean (Atticus Woodward). In the episode’s final moments, as the family enjoyed their reunion and their troubles due to Miles’s incarceration seemingly in the rear view mirror, the show followed a motorcycle club that rode toward their home. One of the members parked their bike in the driveway and removed their helmet, revealing it was Collin (Daveed Diggs) — Miles’ best friend and co-lead in the “Blindspotting” film that preceded the Starz show.

“[For us] it was always like, is Diggs coming back? And if he does, what would his entrance be? This is ‘Blindspotting,’ he’s got to have an amazing entrance,” Jones told TheWrap. “I think it leaves the door open for so many possibilities about where the show can go… I think it’s a great way to end the show and have a bit of a cliffhanger. It’s pretty genius to be honest.”

Daveed Diggs as Colin in a still from “Blindspotting.” (Starz)

Diggs, who co-created the sequel series alongside Casal, had not reprised the role of Colin on the show so far. The character’s presence was felt throughout the first two seasons though, and his family was heavily featured including his sister Janelle (Candace Nicholas-Lippman) and mother Nancy (Margo Hall).

Colin’s comeback happening right as Miles was released from prison could serve a tight ending for the series, rekindling the dynamic at the center of the critically acclaimed “Blindspotting” filmed that inspired the show, while also opening the door for the show to refocus on the franchise’s main characters in a potential third season. The first two installments focused on Ashley, as she juggled parenting Miles and moving into mother-in-law Rainey’s (Helen Hunt) home after Miles’ arrest.

“Daveed and I talked about it and we felt like [Colin’s big return] was the best way to put a fun hook at the end of the finale,” Casal told TheWrap. “My approach to art is like, ‘if it’s done, it’s done.’ And television is unpredictable. Whether Daveed and I are over here pining for a third season is sort of irrelevant. I’ve got a cast of actors that are supremely talented and love the show, and also have careers they want to pursue and other things. There’s all kinds of other projects we all want to do.”

“I think every season is a gathering of the people and us going ‘does it make sense? Do we want to go back? Does it feel like the audience wants it? Does it feel like we want it? And do we have a truly great idea [to move the story forward]?’ ”

Whether Season 2 finale marks the end of the “Blindspotting” saga remains to be seen. The comedy series has not been canceled or renewed for a third season so far.

All episodes of “Blindspotting” are now streaming on Starz.