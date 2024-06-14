“Blue Beetle” is coming to the small screen in an animated series in development at Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios.

The project comes from Miguel Puga (“The Casagrandes”), who will serve as showrunner and director, and Cristian Martinez (“Women of the Movement,” “Good Trouble”) who will serve as writer. It is expected to build upon the 2023 film, but tell its own story.

Executive producers on the series include the 2023 film’s director Angel Manuel Soto, screenwriter Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and EP John Ricard. Galen Vaisman, who was another EP on the film, will oversee the animated series for DC Studios.

DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation declined to comment.

In DC Comics, Blue Beetle is the superhero alter ego used by three different heroes, though the 2023 film focused on Mexican-American teenager Jaime Reyes, the third character to assume the Blue Beetle mantle.

The film’s cast included Xolo Mariduena, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Damián Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Harvey Guillén, Raoul Trujillo and Becky G.

In a story posted to Instagram, Mariduena reacted to the news, writing: “AAAAA So happy to announce. Blue Beetle Lives.”

