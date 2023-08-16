‘Blue Beetle’ Review Roundup: ‘An Electric Start to the New DCU’

The reviews for “Blue Beetle,” DC’s first live action superhero movie centered around a Latino protagonist, are in — and critics are unanimously hailing the performance of star Xolo Maridueña, previously of “Cobra Kai” fame.

“Though it is not officially launching the DCU, ‘Blue Beetle’ is a worthy introduction to the first new hero of the rebooted cinematic universe,” Tatiana Hullender of Screenrant wrote. “Written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer and directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the movie’s task is simply to highlight Jaime Reyes as a protagonist everyone wants to root for — something which star Xolo Maridueña makes very easy. The actor brings a fresh-faced innocence to the already earnest script, and he is lifted up further by the various members of the Reyes family and their big personalities. But while Blue Beetle’s story has universal appeal regardless, the strength of DC’s newest entry lies in Jaime Reyes’ ties to his loving Mexican family.”

“In terms of representation, Warners’ late-summer release has the potential to be a breakthrough film for Latino audiences. It should also boost the rep of Puerto Rican director Ángel Manuel Soto, who demonstrates that his affinity for a specific subculture and community in ‘Charm City Kings’ — in that case, Baltimore dirt-bike riders — can be just as infectious on a much larger scale. And it stands to put ‘Cobra Kai’ recruit Xolo Maridueña on the map as a captivating young actor with the right spark to carry a new offshoot of the DC Extended Universe,” The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney said.

Discussing Film‘s Ben Rolph wrote, “Director Ángel Manuel Soto delivers a thoroughly engaging and emotionally impactful film. ‘Blue Beetle’ has its flaws but manages to overcome the dullness of its villains by having a great core cast of characters, while also highlighting the bonding facets of Latino culture within Jaime’s family. Xolo Maridueña is undoubtedly a star in the making, he was born to play Blue Beetle and knocks it out of the park with his personable and charming performance.”

William Bibbani TheWrap wrote: “’Blue Beetle’ may not reshape the whole superhero concept but it reminds us why this concept works, and why it doesn’t need to be trussed up with bells and whistles and lifelong commitments. Jaime Reyes is a hero worth looking up to, and so is everyone else in his family, whether they kick butt or not. It may or may not be important to the DC franchise moving forward, but who cares? ‘Blue Beetle’ is a cure for the superhero movie blues.”

“Ultimately, Xolo Maridueña is the biggest reason why audiences should come in droves to see this film, and when paired with the authentic Mexican family dynamic, adds to what helps elevate this movie from standard superhero fare to something more substantial,” Noah Villaverde wrote for Heroic Hollywood. “It’s a sweet and sincere film that will hopefully signify a more optimistic path for the future of the DCU, which will hopefully have Jaime Reyes as a major presence.”

“Blue Beetle” opens in theaters on Friday.