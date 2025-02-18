CBS Expands ‘Blue Bloods’ Universe With ‘Boston Blue’ Starring Donnie Wahlberg

CBS is expanding the world of “Blue Bloods” with “Boston Blue,” the working title for its new series starring Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan.

The drama has been given a straight-to-series order and is expected to premiere during the 2025-2026 broadcast season. The drama will follow Danny as he takes up a new position in the Boston police department. Once there, he’s paired with detective Lena Peters, the oldest daughter from a prominent family in law enforcement.

“Boston Blue” is produced by CBS Studios in association with JBTV. Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis will showrun and executive produce the upcoming series. Both started in the NBC Writers on the Verge program (now known as NBC Launch) and worked on “The Blacklist” and “S.W.A.T.” Additional executive producers include Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed and Wahlberg.

“Blue Bloods” originally premiered on CBS in 2010. Over the course of its 14 seasons, the series zoomed in on the Reagans, an Irish Catholic family in New York City with a long history in law enforcement. Wahlberg was a main cast member throughout the series’ long run.

In 2023, the drama was renewed for its 14th season. But in order for the season to air, producers and stars took what was reported as a 25 percent pay cut. That season was then further delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which took place in 2023, ultimately leading CBS to end “Blue Bloods” with Season 14. It’s unclear how similar this universe expansion will be to the original show. However, early seasons of new shows are typically cheaper to produce than later seasons of a tried-and-true staple.