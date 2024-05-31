You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

CBS’ “Tracker,” “Elsbeth” and “Blue Bloods” saw the biggest delayed viewing growth across this year’s broadcast spring finales, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

The “Tracker” finale, which initially aired on Sunday, May 19, brought in the highest finale audience so far with 11.25 million total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures — adding 3.595 million viewers from its live-plus-same-day viewership. While the “Tracker” finale did not surpass the whopping 18.4 million viewers brought in for its post-Super Bowl premiere, viewership for the finale was up 10% from its regular timeslot premiere the following week.

Likewise, “Blue Bloods” added 2.75 million viewers to hit a seven-day viewership of 8.01 million, while the “Elsbeth” finale added 2.73 million viewers to reach its live-plus-seven-day total viewership of 7.54 million, leading “Elsbeth” to cement its place as the No. 2 most-watched new broadcast series with an average 7.45 million seven-day viewers across its debut season (Note: This ranking does not include live-plus-seven-day viewership figures for ABC’s Thursday finales for “9-1-1,” “Grey’s Anatomy” or “Station 19” as they are not available yet).

The series finale for “Young Sheldon” rivaled that of “Tracker” as the “Big Bang Theory” spin-off’s finale averaged 11.74 million viewers across a week of viewing, up 2.42 million viewers from its initial live-plus-same-day viewership. The finale, which was up 15% from “Young Sheldon’s” live-plus-seven-day average this season, marked the show’s biggest live-plus-seven-day audience since April 30, 2020.

The Season 3 finale of “Ghosts” came in behind “Young Sheldon” with 7.92 million viewers, up 33% from its live-plus-same-day viewership, on par with the “Fire Country” Season 2 finale, which averaged 7.12 million live-plus-same-day viewers and was up 36% from its initial same-day viewership.

As for the “FBI” franchise, flagship series “FBI” saw the highest finale viewership with 8.24 million viewers — marking a 34% lift from the initial live-plus-same-day viewership — while “FBI: Most Wanted” came next with an average 6.56 million viewers — a 59% lift — and “FBI: International” scored 6.39 million viewers — a 42% lift.

The “NCIS” Season 21 finale scored a seven-day viewership of 8.96 million — a 39% lift — while the “NCIS: Hawai’i” series finale averaged 7.24 million viewers, up 43% from its initial live-plus-same-day viewership.

The “Survivor” Season 46 finale scored a live-plus-seven-day viewership of 6.00 million — a 33% lift from its same-day viewership — and became the most-watched non-sports primetime program among adults 18-34, adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 this season. “The Amazing Race” finale wasn’t far behind with 4.43 million seven-day viewers, up 55% from its initial same-day viewership.

The finale of “The Equalizer” scored 7.85 million viewers — up 23% from its live-plus-same-day viewers — while “CSI: Vegas” averaged 5.71 million seven-day viewers — a 34% lift — and “So Help Me Todd” averaged 5.86 million viewers — a 33% lift.