“Tracker” closed out its freshman season with a bang.

The Season 1 finale of “Tracker,” which stars Justin Hartley as survivalist Colter Shaw, brought in 7.36 million viewers, making it Sunday night’s most-watched broadcast program, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day Fast National data.

While the finale was unsurprisingly down significantly from the whopping 18.4 million viewers who tuned in for the post-Super Bowl series premiere in February, viewership for the finale was up 3% from its average and grew 5% from last week.

The “Tracker” finale, alongside finales for “CSI: Vegas” and “The Equalizer,” boosted CBS to become Sunday’s most-watched network in primetime with an average of 6.39 million viewers, up 32% from ABC’s average Sunday night viewership of 4.84 million.

Prior to the 9 p.m. finale of “Tracker,” the 7 p.m. season finale of “60 Minutes” averaged 7.01 million viewers — the biggest audience for the timeslot and up 18% from last week.

Next up, Queen Latifah-led “The Equalizer” concluded its fourth season with 6.36 million viewers, ranking as the most-watched program in the 8 p.m. timeslot. Viewership for the Season 4 finale marked a 14% uptick when compared to last week’s episode.

The series finale of “CSI: Vegas” at 10 p.m. scored 4.81 million viewers, marking a 16% uptick from last week’s episode and a 17% increase from its season-to-date average.

On Paramount+ and the CBS app and website, livestreams of the finales saw double-digit increases when compared to last year’s finales, with “60 Minutes” up 21% from its finale a year ago, “The Equalizer” up 22% from its finale last year and “CSI: Vegas” up 44% from its finale a year ago. Viewership for the “Tracker” finale also posted a 77% increase when compared to the timeslot a year ago.