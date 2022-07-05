Blumhouse Promotes Lisa Niedenthal, Jon Romano as Heads of Merged Physical Production Department

Blumhouse announced on Tuesday that it is centralizing its film and television physical production departments into a single unit that will be led by four-year veteran Lisa Niedenthal, who was previously the studio’s EVP of television production.



In addition, the studio has promoted Jon Romano, who joined Blumhouse in 2019, to SVP of physical production and will oversee production on all theatrical and streaming films, reporting to Niedenthal.

“I’m thrilled that Lisa Niedenthal will be heading our combined physical production team. She has demonstrated excellent leadership during her tenure at Blumhouse, and her expertise will serve the company well,” said Blumhouse CEO/founder Jason Blum. “I’m grateful for how this came together internally, and for the approach and attitude that Lisa Niedenthal, Jonny Romano and the company’s leadership embraced as they worked through this so thoughtfully.”

“The leverage our shared production footprint will bring us is vast. The move to combine physical production will make us more competitive as a company, and allow us to take a higher level approach to hiring crews across TV and film projects, better strategize on production tax credits, streamline systems and processes, and will give us the ability to flex and deploy our staff and internal resources,” said Niedenthal. “I’m looking forward to working more closely with Jonny and the rest of the stellar physical production team at Blumhouse.”



Prior to joining Blumhouse, Niedenthal worked in the production departments of Showtime and eOne, overseeing production on shows like HBO’s “Sharp Objects” and Showtime’s “Dexter.” At Blumhouse, she oversaw production for shows like NBC’s “The Thing About Pam” and Amazon’s “Welcome to the Blumhouse.”



Romano’s past jobs include executive positions at Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow as well as a production executive position at the now-defunct CBS Films. At Blumhouse, he has overseen production on several of the studio’s recent theatrical releases, including Scott Derrickson’s recently released “The Black Phone” and the upcoming “Halloween Ends” starring Jamie Lee Curtis.