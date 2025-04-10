Blumhouse Television Taps Melissa Aouate as President

Fabel Entertainment’s Melissa Aouate is joining Blumhouse Television as its new president.

In her new role, Aouate will oversee the creative team for the comany’s scripted TV division, which has produced projects including Prime Video’s “The Bondsman” starring Kevin Bacon and the upcoming “Scarpetta” starring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, Showtime’s “The Good Lord Bird” and HBO’s “Sharp Objects.”

The television division’s unscripted department will continue to be overseen by head of alternative television Gretchen Palek, while Rob Hackett continues as the head of television for Atomic Monster, which operates as its own label within Blumhouse.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have found Melissa to lead Blumhouse’s scripted television division,” Blumhouse president Abhijay Prakash said in a statement. “Melissa brings exceptional taste and an impressive track record of success with both edgy and mainstream fare, and as we continue to grow and sustain our slate of ongoing scripted series. I’m thrilled to welcome her to Blumhouse.”

Aouate has most recently served as Fabel’s president and partner for the past nine years. The independent production company’s projects include Prime Video’s “Bosch” and Freevee’s “Bosch: Legacy,” “Interrogation” for CBS All Access and “Brilliant Minds” for NBC/Peacock. Upcoming projects include Prime Video’s “Ballard” premiering this summer.

Prior to Fabel, Aouate was a literary agent at ICM Partners, representing a distinguished roster of television writers, novelists and on-screen personalities. She also served as an executive for Robert Zemeckis’ ImageMovers, contributing to projects such as “Flight” (Denzel Washington), “The Walk” (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), “Real Steel” (Hugh Jackman) and “Beowulf” (Anthony Hopkins, Ray Winstone, and Angelina Jolie), as well as the Emmy-winning series “The Borgias.”

“Blumhouse has built one of the most innovative brands in film with bold, visceral storytelling that resonates with all kinds of audiences. It’s a big tent that prioritizes creative risk-taking and always puts the viewer first. I couldn’t be more excited to lead the effort to expand on that sensibility for television,” Aouate said.