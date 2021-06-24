Blumhouse TV, ITV America Team for Self-Shot Horror Competition Series ‘Escape the Maze’

Blumhouse TV has entered into a multiyear unscripted overall deal with ITV America, the two companies announced Thursday.

The first project under the agreement is the self-shot horror competition series “Escape the Maze.”

Described as a “genre-themed escape and competition format,” “Escape the Maze” will follow individual competitors who have been locked inside “a dark and mind-scrambling labyrinth” where they will encounter a range of physical and psychological challenges devised to make the experience both frightening and frustratingly difficult.

ITV’s Leftfield Pictures, which also produces A&E’s self-shot “Alone,” will produce the show with Blumhouse. The mazes will be designed by maze architect Adrian Fisher OBE and The Premier Mission Group.

Under the overall agreement, Blumhouse will have a dedicated team working with ITV. The company’s non-fiction unit will also leverage opportunities to work with producers across ITV America’s six vertical labels – ITV Entertainment, Leftfield Pictures, Sirens Media, Thinkfactory Media, High Noon Entertainment and Good Caper Content – to develop new concepts and IP.

“Blumhouse is one of the most exceptional brands in the industry,” said ITV America CEO David George. “They bring a virtually untapped genre to our portfolio, and we are so excited they chose ITV America to help expand their empire. Their provocative sensibilities combined with our diverse production capabilities will create a slate of big shows and formats that will be like none other in the unscripted business. This is going to be edge of your seat and wild!”

“ITV have been great partners to us already, and we’re thrilled to be expanding upon our relationship with them in unscripted,” said Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse. “Together we have some big, wild ideas that viewers are going to have a blast watching.”

“There are no better partners to collaborate with in the unscripted space than ITV, their prowess is unmatched,” said Chris McCumber, Blumhouse Television president. “They’ve been great, collaborative partners with us in the past, and what we’ve ideated with them already is fun, bold and certain to be an enhancement to our existing unscripted portfolio.”