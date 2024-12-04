Bob Dylan Rolling With ‘Complete Unknown’ Star Timothée Chalamet as Himself: ‘Timmy’s a Brilliant Actor’

Bob Dylan apparently has yet to see “A Complete Unknown” – can someone over at Searchlight get this man a screener please? – but he expressed faith in the film’s star, whom he affectionately calls “Timmy.”

“There’s a movie about me opening soon called ‘A Complete Unknown’ (what a title!),” Dylan wrote on his verified X account. “Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

That might’ve been a sly reference to “I’m Not There,” the 2007 film starring multiple actors as different versions of the songwriting legend from Hibbing, Minnesota.

There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah… — Bob Dylan (@bobdylan) December 4, 2024

Dylan went on to praise the book upon which the James Mangold (“Walk the Line”) adaptation is based.

“The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s ‘Dylan Goes Electric’ – a book that came out in 2015,” Dylan writes. “It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie, read the book.”

“A Complete Unknown,” due for a Christmas Day release, has not been officially reviewed, but social media reactions from a Los Angeles screening were wildly positive.