Bob Dylan Rolling With ‘Complete Unknown’ Star Timothée Chalamet as Himself: ‘Timmy’s a Brilliant Actor’

Bob Dylan apparently has yet to see “A Complete Unknown” – can someone over at Searchlight get this man a screener please? – but he expressed faith in the film’s star, whom he affectionately calls “Timmy.”
“There’s a movie about me opening soon called ‘A Complete Unknown’ (what a title!),” Dylan wrote on his verified X account. “Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”
That might’ve been a sly reference to “I’m Not There,” the 2007 film starring multiple actors as different versions of the songwriting legend from Hibbing, Minnesota.
Dylan went on to praise the book upon which the James Mangold (“Walk the Line”) adaptation is based.
“The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s ‘Dylan Goes Electric’ – a book that came out in 2015,” Dylan writes. “It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie, read the book.”
“A Complete Unknown,” due for a Christmas Day release, has not been officially reviewed, but social media reactions from a Los Angeles screening were wildly positive.