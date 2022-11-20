Earlier Sunday night, Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees detailing his return to the company, after Bob Chapek’s reign as CEO ended suddenly this weekend. (This is quite the turnaround considering that in June, the Disney board, signaling confidence in Chapek, extended his contract for another three years.)

This was a sudden and shocking turn in the current Disney saga, which in the past few months has weathered political missteps, consumer outrage and dwindling stock prices.

And the tone of Iger’s letter is one of amazement and comfort – he’s very proud of the company that he left behind and excited to get back to it and stabilize some things. He also promises that there are things that will be changing as he goes forward.

Read the full letter, which TheWrap has obtained, below.