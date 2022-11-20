Earlier Sunday night, Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees detailing his return to the company, after Bob Chapek’s reign as CEO ended suddenly this weekend. (This is quite the turnaround considering that in June, the Disney board, signaling confidence in Chapek, extended his contract for another three years.)
This was a sudden and shocking turn in the current Disney saga, which in the past few months has weathered political missteps, consumer outrage and dwindling stock prices.
And the tone of Iger’s letter is one of amazement and comfort – he’s very proud of the company that he left behind and excited to get back to it and stabilize some things. He also promises that there are things that will be changing as he goes forward.
Read the full letter, which TheWrap has obtained, below.
Dear Fellow Employees and Cast Members,
It is with an incredible sense of gratitude and humility -and, I must admit, a bit of amazement -that I write to you this evening with the news that I am returning to The Walt Disney Company as Chief Executive Officer.
When I look at the creative success of our teams across our Studios, Disney General Entertainment, ESPN and International, the rapid growth of our streaming services, the phenomenal reimagining and rebound of our Parks, the continued great work of ABC News, and so many other achievements across our businesses, I am in awe of your accomplishments and I am excited to embark with you on many new endeavors.
I know this company has asked so much of you during the past three years, and these times certainly remain quite challenging, but as you have heard me say before, I am an optimist, and if I learned one thing from my years at Disney, it is that even in the face of uncertainty -perhaps especially in the face of uncertainty – our employees and Cast Members achieve the impossible.
You will be hearing more from me and your leaders tomorrow and in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, allow me to express my deep gratitude for all that you do. Disney holds a special place in the hearts of people around the globe thanks to you, and your dedication to this company and its mission to bring joy to people through great storytelling is an inspiration to me every single day.
Bob Iger