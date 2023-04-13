Bob Iger is one of the 100 “Most Influential People” in the world, Time Magazine declared Thursday.

Iger, who returned to the helm at Disney in November, was included in the 20th annual “Time 100” list.

He appears on one of four worldwide covers for the magazine’s print edition. Actor Jennifer Coolidge, recording artist Doja Cat and actor Michael B. Jordan were the other honorees from this year to be featured on the covers.

Each person on the list was honored by guest writers who have worked with or personally know them. Iger’s was written by General Motors CEO Mary Barra, who’s been a Disney board member since 2017.

“For 100 years, the Walt Disney Co. has entertained, informed, and inspired people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling. Bob Iger has guided the company to success for nearly two decades and is one of the best leaders I know,” Barra wrote.

“There’s a reason Bob remains one of the world’s most admired CEOs,” she continued. “He has led landmark acquisitions, championed culture-defining films, launched innovative distribution platforms, and delivered strong financial results, all while never forgetting the people—the employees and the fans—who make it all possible.”

In a video included in the feature, Iger talked about creativity, innovation and how to keep a company competitive over the long term.

“I happen to believe — in studying and being involved in creativity for 50 years now — that great creativity is almost a miracle,” Iger said. “You know, born out of the passion of a great creator, fueled by resources and sometimes teamwork and sometimes serendipity. It’s interesting that after all these years being involved and even coming back to Disney, I still marvel at creativity in its highest form.”

Iger, 72, said he was brought back to lead Disney again “for a reason,” after handing the reins to Bob Chapek for two years. “The company had gone through a very difficult period exacerbated by the global pandemic, and more than anything the company needed stability,” he said, touting the experience he gained in his decades of leadership.

“But I’m also well aware that today’s environment is different,” he continued. “You have to be completely capable of adapting quickly.

“Reducing costs is not necessarily one’s favorite thing to do in running a company,” Iger said in a subtle nod to the proxy fight launched by major shareholder Nelson Peltz earlier this year over Disney’s spending, which was abandoned after the company announced $5.5 billion in cost cuts, including axing 7,000 jobs. “It is a necessary thing to do often, particularly as conditions change. It’s not the easiest thing in the world to accomplish.”

Iger marveled at the changes technology has brought, noting that today Disney can offer “Snow White,” a movie made by the company’s founder in 1937, on Disney+, where audiences can watch it on a mobile device.

The CEO also mused about the secret to Disney’s longevity.

“If you study great brands over time, and you try to figure out why some companies stand the test of time and remain relevant, you would quickly conclude that most companies that go away — that fade away — fade away because they’ve abandoned the core values that created the company in the first place,” he said. “In the interest of staying relevant, they distance themselves from the very essence of what they were when they began.”

“There is a way to completely adhere to those same values, provided they’re the right values, but to present them to the world, to your customers, even to your employees, in much more relevant ways,” Iger said.

Along with Iger, the list included a number of entertainers, actors and others in related industries.

Named as “Titans” in their field were Angela Bassett, Beyonce, “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshimi and Twitter owner Elon Musk.

“The Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal is among “Icons” that include WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was held in a Russian prison for 10 months. Evan Gerskovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter currently being held by Russia, made the list in the “Leader” category.

Other entertainers on the list include Austin Butler, Zoe Saldaña, Aubrey Plaza, Colin Farrell, Drew Barrymore, Jerrod Carmichael, Ali Wong, Salma Hayek Pinault and Nathan Fielder.

Other athletes on the list include Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes II, World Cup winner Lionel Messi, tennis champ Iga Swiatek, French soccer star Kylian Mbappé and World Cup skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

“What began nearly two decades ago as an annual list of the world’s most influential people has become a community of leaders from across fields, who join together in venues from Singapore and New York City to Dubai and Los Angeles, to spotlight solutions toward a better future,” Time Interim Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs and Executive Chairman and Contributing Editor Edward Felsenthal wrote in a statement. “At this year’s first gathering of TIME100s, in Davos, Switzerland, the overarching theme was the confluence of interconnected challenges, from climate and public health to democracy and equality.”