‘Bob Marley: One Love’ to Pass $100 Million at Global Box Office in 2nd Weekend

Crunchyroll’s newest “Demon Slayer” film also brings out anime fans with $11 million opening

Kingsley Ben-Adir as “Bob Marley” in "Bob Marley: One Love"
Kingsley Ben-Adir as “Bob Marley” in "Bob Marley: One Love" (Paramount Pictures)

Paramount’s “Bob Marley: One Love” is holding well at the box office with an estimated $14 million second weekend, pushing the film to $71 million in domestic grosses and past $100 million worldwide after 10 days in release.

Despite lukewarm critics’ reviews, the biopic about the famous reggae musician won over audiences during Presidents’ Day weekend and is doing a respectable job at expanding interest beyond Marley’s fans. Theaters will hope for “One Love” to continue bringing out audiences in the coming weeks who are looking for something less intense and more heartwarming than Warner Bros./Legendary’s “Dune: Part Two,” which is expected to take No.

