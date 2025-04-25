Former “Saturday Night Live” writer Bob Odenkirk revealed his favorite unaired sketch from his 1987–1991 tenure on the show.

During a Friday appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Odenkirk reflected on the four years he spent working on “SNL” and the cast members he got to work with, including Phil Hartman, Adam Sandler and Chris Farley. When asked by Clarkson if he had a favorite sketch he wrote during his “SNL” run that never aired, Odenkirk replied, “There was one, in particular, I really loved. I wrote it for Jon Lovitz, if you know him. Very funny guy.”

“It’s about a hot dog vendor in New York and he’s got a trainee. He says [to his trainee], ‘OK, you take the next guy.’ The guy walks up and he [asks for] a hot dog with mustard,” Odenkirk continued. “[The trainee] gives him a hot dog, puts mustard on it and hands it to him and, as soon as the guy walks away, Lovitz [goes], ‘What the hell do you think you’re doing? That’s not how it’s done!’ He’s insisting that it’s harder than it is.”

Chuckling to himself, Odenkirk explained what he loved about the sketch. “It’s kind of Abbott and Costello. It was a great old-timey sketch,” he said. “Jon loved it and I loved it and it killed at read-through. Thirty years later, [Jon] still reminds me of it. Every time I see him, he wants to do it. So, maybe someday. Who knows?”

Watch Odenkirk’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance below:

While he looks back on even his unaired sketches fondly, Odenkirk added that he still remembers just how difficult it is to be an “SNL” staff writer.

“It’s hard to write that show,” Odenkirk revealed. “I just remember myself [at] 26 years old [thinking], ‘I don’t have any comedy ideas left!’ You’re just exhausted. By Christmas, you’ve done like 11 shows and you just have nothing in your brain.”

Odenkirk is currently starring on Broadway in “Glengarry Glen Ross.”