Bob Odenkirk Doubles Over Remembering His Favorite Unaired ‘SNL’ Sketch: ‘It Killed at Read-Through’ | Video

Jon Lovitz, who was intended to star, still mentions it to the former writer over 30 years later

Bob Odenkirk on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)
Bob Odenkirk on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" (Credit: NBCUniversal)

Former “Saturday Night Live” writer Bob Odenkirk revealed his favorite unaired sketch from his 1987–1991 tenure on the show.

During a Friday appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Odenkirk reflected on the four years he spent working on “SNL” and the cast members he got to work with, including Phil Hartman, Adam Sandler and Chris Farley. When asked by Clarkson if he had a favorite sketch he wrote during his “SNL” run that never aired, Odenkirk replied, “There was one, in particular, I really loved. I wrote it for Jon Lovitz, if you know him. Very funny guy.”

“It’s about a hot dog vendor in New York and he’s got a trainee. He says [to his trainee], ‘OK, you take the next guy.’ The guy walks up and he [asks for] a hot dog with mustard,” Odenkirk continued. “[The trainee] gives him a hot dog, puts mustard on it and hands it to him and, as soon as the guy walks away, Lovitz [goes], ‘What the hell do you think you’re doing? That’s not how it’s done!’ He’s insisting that it’s harder than it is.”

Chuckling to himself, Odenkirk explained what he loved about the sketch. “It’s kind of Abbott and Costello. It was a great old-timey sketch,” he said. “Jon loved it and I loved it and it killed at read-through. Thirty years later, [Jon] still reminds me of it. Every time I see him, he wants to do it. So, maybe someday. Who knows?”

Watch Odenkirk’s “Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance below:

While he looks back on even his unaired sketches fondly, Odenkirk added that he still remembers just how difficult it is to be an “SNL” staff writer.

“It’s hard to write that show,” Odenkirk revealed. “I just remember myself [at] 26 years old [thinking], ‘I don’t have any comedy ideas left!’ You’re just exhausted. By Christmas, you’ve done like 11 shows and you just have nothing in your brain.”

Odenkirk is currently starring on Broadway in “Glengarry Glen Ross.”

"Saturday Night Live" (NBC)
Read NEXT:
15 'Saturday Night Live' Sketches That Went Viral | Video

Alex Welch

Alex is an Audience Writer at TheWrap, based in Los Angeles. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2013. Before joining TheWrap in 2025, he worked as a critic and reporter for A.frame, Digital Trends, Inverse, IGN, Looper, and multiple other outlets. A lifelong cinephile, he dreams of one day being invited to the…

Comments