Bob Saget’s oldest friends are honoring him the best way they know how: with a lot of laughs.

Shortly after Saget’s death, a slew of his famous friends and co-stars came together at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood to pay tribute to the actor and comic. The night saw performances from people like Jim Carrey, John Stamos, Chris Rock, John Mayer, Jeff Ross and more.

The night has been commemorated in a Netflix special titled “Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute.” Ahead of the special’s debut on Friday, the streamer released a trailer, which you can watch above. The video features sneak peeks at some hilarious jokes and heartfelt moments.

Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo-Saget, also said a few words. In the trailer, she’s welcomed on stage by Carrey, who jokingly tells her to “keep it short.”

“The most important thing to him was belonging to this club, to this group, to being a comedian,” she says.

Then the jokes really begin. “I think it’s sad that the motherf—er had to die to get Jim Carrey back on stage,” Rock quips to a roaring crowd.

Others included in the night were Darren Criss, Mike Binder, Jackson Browne, Seth Green, Mike Young, Michael Keaton, Candace Cameron Bure Dave Coulier, Dave Chappelle, Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, Jon Lovitz, Lara and Aubrey Saget.

“Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute” streams on Netflix June 10.