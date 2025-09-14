British Punk Duo Bob Vylan Fires Off Anti-Charlie Kirk Tirade: ‘Absolute Piece of S— Human Being’ | Video

British punk duo Bob Vylan had something to say about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk while performing in the Netherlands, with frontman Pascal Robinson-Foster telling the crowd: “I want to dedicate this next one to an absolute piece of s— of a human being!”

“The pronouns was/were! Because if you talk s—, you will get banged!,” he said, making a gun symbol with his hand. “Rest in peace Charlie Kirk, you piece of s–t!” Robinson-Foster added, launching into a song as the crowd cheered.

In June the group led a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival in chants of “Death, death to the IDF,” a move event organizers condemned.

“Their chants very much crossed a line and we are urgently reminding everyone involved in the production of the festival that there is no place at Glastonbury for antisemitism, hate speech or incitement to violence,” read the statement from the festival and organizer Emily Eavis posted on Instagram.

The festival and the BBC, its parent organization, distanced themselves from Bob Vylan and the rap group Kneecap, which also displayed anti-Israel messaging during its Glastonbury performances. Local authorities launched a criminal investigation into the performances, and the groups were subsequently barred from performing in the United States.

Kirk was shot and killed while speaking to a crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. Quotes from Kirk have been widely shared in the days that have followed his death. Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old student arrested and identified in connection with the shooting, will be formally charged on Tuesday, authorities said.