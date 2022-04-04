The family at the center of the Fox animated sitcom “Bob’s Burgers” is finally coming to the big screen, as evidenced by the new trailer for the aptly named “The Bob’s Burgers Movie.”

The 20th Century Studios release is described as an “animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure” based on the Emmy-winning series that’s currently in its 12th season.

The story kicks off with a water main break right out in front of the titular restaurant, causing an enormous sinkhole that blocks the entrance. With the business in trouble ahead of the summer season, Linda tries to keep things afloat while the kids try to solve a mystery of their own that could have significant ramifications for the future of Bob’s Burgers.

The film was first announced in 2017 and is directed by series creator Loren Bouchard alongside co-director Bernard Derriman who serves as producer on the TV show. Bouchard and Nora Smith wrote the screenplay and produce alongside Janelle Momary.

Watch “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” trailer in the video above. Initially scheduled for release in 2020, the film finally opens in theaters on May 27, 2022.

The cast for “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” includes Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline.