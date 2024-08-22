‘BoJack Horseman’ Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg Returns to Netflix With New Animated Comedy

Debuting in 2025, “Long Story Short” will follow a family over time

Raphael Bob-Waksberg
Raphael Bob-Waksberg (Getty Images)

“BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg is returning to Netflix with a new animated comedy, the streamer announced Thursday.

The new series, titled “Long Story Short,” centers on a family over time and is set to debut in 2025. The news comes as “BoJack Horseman” celebrates its 10th anniversary after first premiering on Aug. 22, 2014, on Netflix.

The official logline for “Long Story Short” is as follows: “It’s about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you’ve ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner or child, this is the show for you and by the way would it kill you to call them?”

Netflix logo
Read Next
'Minecraft' Animated Series in the Works at Netflix

Bob-Waksberg, who also created Prime Video series “Undone” and wrote and executive produced Netflix’s “Tuca & Bertie,” is set to serve as writer, showrunner and EP for the new series. Much of the “BoJack Horseman” and “Tuca & Bertie” creative team is also set to return for “Long Story Short,” including Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen, who EP for Tornante Television, as well as Lisa Hanawalt, who serves as supervising producer and is set to design the original art for the series.

Additionally, ShadowMachine (“BoJack Horseman,” “Tuca & Bertie,” “Pinocchio”), will produce the series from their L.A. animation studio, with Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley serving as co-executive producers. 

“It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications,” Bob-Waksberg said in a tongue in cheek statement. “Who says you can’t go home again?!”

“BoJack Horseman,” which was produced by Tornante Television, made history as Netflix’s first original adult animated series. It ran for six seasons with a voice cast that included Will Arnett, Aaron Paul, Paul F. Tompkins, Amy Sedaris and Alison Brie.

John Lasseter, Skydance Animation
Read Next
What Does the Skydance/Paramount Deal Mean for Netflix Animation?

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.