‘BoJack Horseman’ Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg Returns to Netflix With New Animated Comedy

“BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg is returning to Netflix with a new animated comedy, the streamer announced Thursday.

The new series, titled “Long Story Short,” centers on a family over time and is set to debut in 2025. The news comes as “BoJack Horseman” celebrates its 10th anniversary after first premiering on Aug. 22, 2014, on Netflix.

The official logline for “Long Story Short” is as follows: “It’s about the shared history, the inside jokes, the old wounds. If you’ve ever had a mother, father, sibling, partner or child, this is the show for you and by the way would it kill you to call them?”

Bob-Waksberg, who also created Prime Video series “Undone” and wrote and executive produced Netflix’s “Tuca & Bertie,” is set to serve as writer, showrunner and EP for the new series. Much of the “BoJack Horseman” and “Tuca & Bertie” creative team is also set to return for “Long Story Short,” including Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen, who EP for Tornante Television, as well as Lisa Hanawalt, who serves as supervising producer and is set to design the original art for the series.

Additionally, ShadowMachine (“BoJack Horseman,” “Tuca & Bertie,” “Pinocchio”), will produce the series from their L.A. animation studio, with Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley serving as co-executive producers.

“It is legitimately a thrill and an honor to be back doing what I love most: drafting enthusiastic pull quotes for press releases to Hollywood trade publications,” Bob-Waksberg said in a tongue in cheek statement. “Who says you can’t go home again?!”

“BoJack Horseman,” which was produced by Tornante Television, made history as Netflix’s first original adult animated series. It ran for six seasons with a voice cast that included Will Arnett, Aaron Paul, Paul F. Tompkins, Amy Sedaris and Alison Brie.