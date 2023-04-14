Bold Films Taps Jeff Kleeman as CEO Following Gary Michael Walters Exit

Bold Films has tapped studio executive-turned-producer, screenwriter and showrunner Jeff Kleeman as its new chief executive officer.

Kleeman, who has served has the president of Ellen DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production since 2012, replaces Gary Michael Walters, who is exiting to launch his own venture after nearly 20 years with the company.

In his new role, Kleeman will oversee Bold’s current operations and expansion plans. Some of his areas of focus will be building strategic partnerships, with a particular focus on international, and leveraging Bold’s existing IP as well as new IP to generate multiple revenue streams. He will report to Bold Films chairman David Litvak.

“It’s an honor to join David and his team to further expand the company’s diverse library with elevated films, scripted and non-scripted television, animation, and franchises that deliver unforgettable emotional experiences to audiences worldwide,” Kleeman said in a statement.

Kleeman’s leadership at AVGP resulted in twenty-six series, specials and movies totaling over 1,615 hours of live action and animated content. His film credits include “The Hunt for Red October,” “Goldeneye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World is Not Enough,” “Star Trek VI,” “The Birdcage,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “The Judge,” “Rob Roy” and “Leaving Las Vegas.”

His documentary work includes “Endangered” and the upcoming “Saving The Gorillas: Ellen’s Next Adventure”. In animation, he recently produced Netflix’s “Green Eggs & Ham” as well as the first-ever fully animated stand-up special, “Tig Notaro: Drawn.” His network television credits include “Splitting Up Together,” “Little Big Shots,” “First Dates” and “Ellen’s Game of Games.”

“I am excited to welcome Jeff to lead the company and help us build new relationships in the US and abroad,” Litvak said in a statement. “With his extensive background in both feature and television, his work as both a producer and a writer/showrunner and his illustrious career with MGM/UA, Paramount, and more recently building Ellen’s vibrant production company, I feel confident that Jeff will shepherd Bold Films to new heights.”

Since its founding in 2004, Bold Films has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, six Golden Globes, and two Emmy Awards. The studio won three Academy Awards and one Golden Globe.

The company’s recent credits include Antoine Fuqua’s “The Guilty” (Netflix) starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Bartlett Sher’s “Oslo” (HBO Max) produced with DreamWorks Pictures and Marc Platt Productions, and Brady Corbet’s “Vox Lux” starring Natalie Portman and Jude Law. Previous films include “Drive,” “Whiplash,” “Nightcrawler,” “No Escape,” “Legion,” “Colette,” “Shot Caller,” “Stronger” and star-studded “Bobby,” among others.

Kleeman will work closely with Bold’s executive vice president of development and productions Jon Oakes, who has been with the studio for over a decade and has worked on films including “The Guilty,” “Oslo,” “Colette,” “Whiplash,” “Nightcrawler” and “Drive,” and creative executive Sohpia Kalin. The creative team is supported by director of productions, licensing and operations Erich Ebner, who is responsible for establishing relationships with buyers and distributors around the world with respect to Bold’s catalogue.