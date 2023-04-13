Bold Film’s longtime CEO Gary Michael Walters has stepped down to launch his own venture, Walters Media Group.

Walters Media Group will focus on the development of studio-caliber film and television projects, independent film financing and production, and strategic consultancy to high-net-worth investors and media companies, Walters announced Thursday.

“I am deeply appreciative of all the support Bold Films have given me over the past two decades,” Walters said in a statement. “I will miss my Bold family, but I have been yearning to create my own company for some time, and I am very excited to announce my upcoming slate shortly.”

Walters, who has been with Bold Film since its founding in 2004, has produced as well as executive produced all of the company’s film and television projects, including “Whiplash” starring Miles Teller and JK Simmons, directed by Damien Chazelle; “Nightcrawler” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Riz Ahmed, directed by Dan Gilroy; and “Drive” starring Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Oscar Isaac and Albert Brooks, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn.

Bold’s commercial successes include action thriller “No Escape” starring Owen Wilson and Pierce Brosnan, and apocalyptic horror feature “Legion” with Paul Bettany and Dennis Quaid. Most recently, Walters was Emmy-nominated for HBO’s “Oslo” and produced Netflix’s “The Guilty” starring Jake Gyllenhaal, directed by Antoine Fuqua.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Gary over the years. We want to thank him for his stewardship during his tenure,” Bold Films’ Chairman David Litvak said. “We wish him the greatest success with his new venture and hope to work with him again soon.”