Hollywood Life, an entertainment news website, was acquired by digital media company Factz on Tuesday, according to a report by Variety. Bonnie Fuller, the website’s president, and editor-in-chief, will be exiting the company as a result of the acquisition.

Fuller launched Hollywood Life in 2009, co-owning the outlet with Penske Media Group. She then bought out PMC’s stake in the company for full ownership in Jan. 2021. Prior to launching Hollywood Life, Fuller had re-launched Us Weekly in 2002, and in 1996 she launched the U.S. edition of Marie Claire. Within that same year, Fuller became the editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan.

In a statement to Variety, Fuller said “I am very proud of the work that I and the talented editorial team did to build Hollywood Life into an authoritative brand covering entertainment and celebrity news.”

“I’m excited to see Hollywood Life continue to flourish under its new ownership and leadership,” Fuller continued.

According to the report, Factz is looking to redesign the Hollywood Life site and launch a new app by early 2024. The digital media company is looking to invest further within the digital media space by seeking new acquisitions.

CEO Nik Richie expressed his excitement about the addition of Hollywood Life to the “Factz family.”

“There is no better media outlet than HollywoodLife to ensure our development as a news source,” Richie continued. “This brand is the pinnacle of online celebrity content and I look forward to its continued success under the Factz umbrella.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of a creative Gen-Z and millennial collaborative that keeps jobs in California,” Factz founder Stephen J. Cloobeck said.