Boom! Studios Comic-Book Films ‘Irredeemable’ and ‘Incorruptible’ in the Works at Netflix

A film adaptation of Boom! Studios graphic novel series “Irredeemable” and its spin-off “Incorruptible” are in the works at Netflix, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

BAFTA Film Award winner Jeymes Samuel is set to direct and produce. Academy Award nominated Kemp Powers (“One Night in Miami,” “Soul,”) will write the script for the adaptation, which will have the protagonists from each series face off – one a villain on a quest to become a superhero, and the other a fallen hero turned villain.

Created by comic-book legend Mark Waid (“Kingdom Come”) and illustrated by Peter Krause, “Irredeemable” ran for 37 issues and sold over 1.5 million copies during its initial run.

The official synopsis for the series is as follows: A deconstructionist remix of the genre, the series dramatizes how the world’s greatest hero — The Plutonian — snapped under the pressure of his responsibilities and charted a dark path to become the world’s greatest supervillain. “Irredeemable’s” sister series, “Incorruptible,” flipped the coin and followed supervillain Max Damage as he responded to the Plutonian’s evil by gradually transforming himself into a superhero. Created and written by Waid, “Incorruptible” ran for 30 issues and sold over 1 million copies during its run.

Shawn Carter and James Lassiter will also produce the project via their overall deal at Netflix along with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will executive produce.

Samuel is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP. Powers is repped by Gersh, Media Talent Group, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP. Boom! Studios is repped by UTA.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.