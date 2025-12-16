‘Boots’ Canceled After One Season at Netflix

It’s the end of the road for “Boots” on Netflix.

The gay military series, which drew criticism from the Pentagon for pushing an “ideological agenda,” was axed after just one season, TheWrap has learned. The series, inspired by the book “The Pink Marine” by Greg Cope White, followed as Cameron (Miles Heizer) and best friend Ray (Liam Oh) enlisted in the Marine Corps in search of a fresh start.

For Cameron, it was about escaping his family life and finding a new path forward as closeted gay teen in the 1990s. For Liam, it was about impressing his Marine father by excelling at boot camp. The ensemble cast of the military drama also included Vera Farmiga, Max Parker, Kieron Moore, Ana Ayora and more. The series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, marked Norman Lear’s final TV project before his death in 2023.

“Boots” captured the cultural zeitgeist with its first season, with viewers celebrating its portrayal of underrepresented communities beyond its lead gay characters. The show debuted scored 9.4 million views during the week of Oct. 13, doubling the 4.7 million views it gathered in its debut week. A pickup by another distributor is unlikely, given Netflix’s strict exclusivity terms.

The show ended on a cliffhanger that will stay unresolved, as Cameron and the crew’s celebration of having made it through boot camp was cut short with the announcement of conflict in the Middle East — signaling they’d be headed toward war in a potential Season 2.

Netflix recently renewed Tyler Perry’s “Beauty in Black” for a third and final season, along with “Survival of the Thickest.” Other recent renewals include “Some of our recent scripted series renewals include”Nobody Wants This” Season 3, “The Hunting Wives” Season 2 and more.