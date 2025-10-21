‘Boots’ Becomes Netflix’s No. 2 Most-Watched Show With 9.4 Million Views in 2nd Week

In the second week since its release, “Boots” climbed to the No. 2 spot on Netflix’s weekly top 10 list.

“Boots,” the gay military series which recently drew backlash from the Pentagon, scored 9.4 million views during the week of Oct. 13, doubling the 4.7 million views it scored in its debut week. The increased viewership pulled “Boots” from the No. 6 spot on the streamer’s top 10 list up to the No. 2 spot, behind only “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.”

Viewership for “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” exceeded “Boots” by just a hair, with the Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan-created show scoring 9.5 million views in its third week on Netflix, cutting the previous week’s viewership of 20.7 million views in half.

Both “Boots” and “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” outpaced the debut viewership for “The Diplomat” Season 3, which scored 4.8 million views in the four days after its Oct. 16 release. Viewership for “The Diplomat” Season 3 release was slightly below that of the Season 2 debut, which scored 5.6 million in its first four days.

After “The Diplomat” Season 3 on the top 10 TV list was limited series “Victoria Beckham,” which brought in 3.8 million viewers, as well as “Wayward,” which scored 3.2 million viewers in its fourth week on the streamer.

This week’s most-watched movie by far was “The Woman in Cabin 10,” which tallied up 30.1 million views in its second week on Netflix, up significantly from the previous week’s viewership of 21.2 million views, which also landed the Keira Knightley-led movie into the top spot on Netflix’s most-watched English-langauge films.

Viewership for “The Woman in Cabin 10” nearly doubled the viewership of the week’s No. 2 movie, “The Perfect Neighbor,” which scored 16.7 million views this week. Behind “The Perfect Neighbor” was, in no surprise, “KPop Demon Hunters,” which took third place this week with 16.2 million views, while “My Father, the BTK Killer,” took fourth place with 6.4 million views.