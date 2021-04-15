‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ and ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ Win Artios Awards for Casting

Two films starring Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” were among the film winners at the Casting Society of America’s 36th annual Artios Awards, which were presented on Thursday evening in a virtual ceremony hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown.

“Borat” won in the big-budget comedy category, while “Chicago 7” won for big-budget drama.

In other film categories, the award for casting studio or independent films went to “The 40-Year-Old Version” for comedy and “One Night in Miami” for drama. “Minari” won the award for a low-budget film, while “The Surrogate” won for micro budget. “Soul” won the award for casting an animated film.

Television winners included “The Great,” “Euphoria,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “Succession” and “Normal People.”

Awards for theater, which was closed for most of 2020, included the Broadway shows “Slave Play,” “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” and “A Soldier’s Play.”

The show also included tributes to the legendary casting directors Lynn Stalmaster and Mike Fenton, both of whom died over the last five months.

Other honorees included casting directors Robi Reed, Tara Rubin and Suzanne Smith, associate casting directors Michael Rios and Gianna Butler, Independent Talent Group co-chairman Duncan Heath, the London theater Donmar Warehouse and the Actors Fund.

Presenters and participants included Rachel Brosnahan, Drew Barrymore, Billy Crystal, Geena Davis, Richard Dreyfuss, Beanie Feldstein, Spike Lee, Leslie Odom Jr., Pedro Pascal, John Travolta — and Paul Mescal, who got to announce that the winner in the limited-series category was the casting director who cast him in “Normal People.”

The winners:

Film Categories

Animation: “Soul” – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate)

Big Budget – Comedy: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” – Nancy Bishop

Big Budget – Drama: “The Trial of the Chicago 7” – Francine Maisler, Mia Cusumano (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Pascal (Location Casting), Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate), Molly Rose (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

Studio Or Independent – Comedy: “The 40-Year-Old Version” – Jessica Daniels

Studio Or Independent – Drama: “One Night in Miami” – Kimberly R. Hardin, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting)

Low Budget – Comedy Or Drama: “Minari” – Julia Kim, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting)

Micro Budget – Comedy Or Drama: “The Surrogate” – Erica Hart

Television categories

Television Pilot and First Season – Comedy: “The Great” – Rose Wicksteed

Television Pilot and First Season – Drama: “Euphoria” – Mary Vernieu, Jessica Kelly, Jennifer Venditti, Bret Howe (Associate)

Television Series – Comedy: “What We Do in the Shadows” – Gayle Keller, Jenny Lewis (Location Casting), Sara Kay (Location Casting), Emer O’Callaghan (Associate)

Television Series – Drama: “Succession” – Avy Kaufman

Limited Series: “Normal People” – Louise Kiely

Film, Non-Theatrical Release: “Bad Education” – Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance

Live Television Performance, Variety Or Sketch Comedy: “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Victoria Thomas

Children’s Pilot and Series (Live Action): “The Babysitter’s Club” – Amber Horn, Danielle Aufiero, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting)

Television Animation: “Big Mouth” – Julie Ashton

Reality Series: “Queer Eye” – Danielle Gervais, Beyhan Oguz, Pamela Vallarelli, Ally Capriotti Grant (Location Casting)

Short Film: “Netuser” – Stephanie Klapper

Short Form Series: “#FREERAYSHAWN” – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Brent Caballero (Location Casting)

Theater categories

New York Broadway Theatre – Play: “Slave Play” – Taylor WIlliams

New York Broadway Theatre – Musical: “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” – Patrick Goodwin, Bernard Telsey, Lauren Harris (Associate)

New York Broadway Theatre – Revival, Play: “A Soldier’s Play” – Jim Carnahan

New York Theatre – Play: “All the Natalie Portmans” – Will Cantler, Destiny Lilly

New York Theatre – Musical: “Little Shop of Horrors” – Jim Carnahan

Regional Theatre – Play: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” – Jim Carnahan, Alexandre Bleau

Regional Theatre – Musical: “Six” – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

Los Angeles Theatre: “Little Shop of Horrors” – Ryan Bernard Tymensky

Special Theatrical Performance: “Pride Plays” – James Calleri, Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

Theatre Tours: “The Band’s Visit” – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award: The Actors Fund

Hoyt Bowers Award: Robi Reed and Tara Rubin

Capelier-Shaw Award for Excellence in Casting: Suzanne Smith

Contribution to Industry Award: Duncan Heath and Donmar Warehouse

Associate Spotlight Award: Michael Rios and Gianna Butler