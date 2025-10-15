‘Bosch’ Prequel Series ‘Start of Watch’ Set at MGM+

The “Bosch” universe is expanding as MGM+ has greenlit the prequel series “Bosch: Start of Watch,” which is set to begin filming in Los Angeles in 2026.

The show will explore the origin story of Michael Connelly’s legendary detective Harry Bosch as a 26-year-old rookie cop in 1991 Los Angeles as he encounters racial tension, gang violence, and a fractured LAPD.

“Amid routine calls and growing unrest, Bosch finds himself drawn into a high-profile heist and a web of criminal corruption that will test his loyalty to the badge and shape his future as the detective who lives by the code, ‘Everybody counts or nobody counts’,” the logline states.

Bosch will be portrayed by Cameron Monaghan (“Shameless,” “Gotham”), while Omari Hardwick (“Star Trek: Section 31,” “Army of the Dead”) will star as veteran officer Eli Bridges, who serves as Bosch’s mentor.

“We are thrilled to expand the Bosch universe with this compelling origin story that showcases how one of television’s most beloved detectives became the man we know today,” MGM+ head Michael Wright said in a statement. “With Cameron Monaghan and Omari Hardwick bringing these complex characters to life, and the creative vision of Michael Connelly and our talented executive producers, Bosch: Start of Watch promises to deliver the gritty, authentic storytelling that honors the franchise’s legacy while opening an exciting new chapter.”

“Bosch: Start of Watch” marks the fourth series in the “Bosch” universe. Previous installments include the original Prime Video series, which ran for seven seasons, and the spinoff “Bosch: Legacy,” which ran for three seasons. Most recently, the Maggie Q-led spinoff “Ballard” premiered on Prime Video in July and was renewed for a second season in October.

The series is co-created and executive produced by Tom Bernardo and Brian Anthony, with Bernardo serving as showrunner. Michael Connelly, Henrik Bastin, Jamie Boscardin Martin, and Jasmine Russ also serve as executive producers, while Theresa Snider serves as co-executive producer for Hieronymus Pictures. Fabel Entertainment serves as producer.

“I’m deeply grateful to Michael Wright and the team at MGM+ for championing this next chapter in Bosch’s journey with such remarkable care and integrity,” Connelly. said in a statement. “Being able to see how Harry Bosch became the man we have loved for 10 seasons is a gift to me and his many fans. I can’t wait to dig in with Cameron and the writers to explore this uncharted character territory.”

“It’s a terrific privilege to be able to explore both the origins of this iconic character and the Los Angeles that formed him in the early 1990s,” Bernardo said. “In telling the story of a young Harry Bosch, we want to honor the faith of Michael Connelly’s legion of readers and the amazing audience that tuned into Bosch and Bosch: Legacy over the years. We’re excited to embark on this journey.”

“To get the opportunity to produce this show and shoot it on the streets of Los Angeles is a rare privilege these days,” Bastin added. “By filming in LA, we’ll be able to tap into the best creative talent this industry has to offer – and in doing so deliver a story about Harry Bosch that fans have longed for. Thanks to MGM+ for giving us the resources to make it happen, and to the California Tax Credit for bringing business back to LA!”

“Bosch: Start of Watch” will be available on MGM+ in the U.S., UK, Italy, Germany, Spain, Latin America, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

