‘Boss Moves’ Wants to Help You Level Up Both Your Body and Your Mindset on YouTube

Who’s the boss? Ron “Boss” Everline, who is here to level up both your body and your mindset with his new YouTube series, “Boss Moves” — with the help of some celebrity friends.

Powered by C4 Energy, the trainer and entrepreneur has enlisted other bosses such as Kevin Hart, Hannah Stocking, Keith Lee, Normani, JasonTheWeen and FERG to hit the gym and get deep… both in terms of their squats, but also their inner motivations. The series comes from Hartbeat, the entertainment company from Kevin Hart, who also appears as the show’s first guest.

“Partnering with Hartbeat and C4 Energy on ‘Boss Moves’ is exactly what I’m about; community, movement and pushing people to see what’s possible when they show up for themselves,” Everline said in a statement. “The gym is my golf. It’s where I connect, where the real conversations happen and where ideas come alive. We’re bringing that same energy to the screen: real talk, real work and a few laughs. If someone feels inspired to move or level up their mindset, that’s a win.”

Play video

“Boss Moves” is described as a new digital series “where Ron ‘Boss’ Everline sits down with comedians, musicians, creators and entrepreneurs who are all Bosses in their own right. Each episode blends candid talk with physical challenges, giving you an unfiltered look at how your favorite stars stay sharp, motivated and in charge.”

To celebrate Tuesday’s premiere, Everline hosted an all-day wellness experience in the Hollywood Hills, complete with Fabletics pilates, a C4 HIIT workout, Just Train stretching and various recovery stations/samples from SaunaBox, Therabody, Function Health and Karrueche Tran’s Ruechi Beauty, as well as fireside chats with Baron Davis, Cymbiotika CEO Shahab Elmi, Theragun creator Dr. Jason Wersland and many more. This was all followed by a launch party later that night.

“Boss Moves” airs bi-weekly on the LOL! Network on YouTube.