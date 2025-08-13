Universal Acquires All Rights to Robert Ludlum’s ‘Jason Bourne’ Book Series

Universal is sticking with Jason Bourne.

NBCUniversal has acquired all rights, excluding publishing, to Robert Ludlum’s Jason Bourne and Treadstone book series, in perpetuity, the company announced Wednesday.

“The deal fortifies the future of the ‘Bourne’ franchise across the NBCUniversal enterprise, paving the way for new installments and a continued legacy for Ludlum’s beloved character and the spy world he inhabits,” according to the official release. They can now utilize the character and world across multiple formats including film, television and streaming.

With the new agreement, producer Frank Marshall will continue to shepherd the forthcoming installments of the film series, as he has since the beginning, along with Captivate’s Jeffrey Weiner and Ben Smith. Captivate has managed the rights for the Ludlum estate since 2001.

Universal has released five films in the franchise since 2002 – “The Bourne Identity” (which established Matt Damon as the amnesiac spy), “The Bourne Supremacy,” “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “The Bourne Legacy” (which was a spinoff, starring Jeremy Renner) and “Jason Bourne,” which saw Damon and director Paul Greengrass return to the franchise. Collectively, the films have grossed more than $1.64 billion at the global box office.

There has been other material too – 2019 saw the short-lived television spinoff “Treadstone” (which aired on the Universal-owned USA Network), several video games and The Bourne Stuntacular, a next-level stunt show at the Universal Studios Orlando theme park.

“Since its debut in 2002, the iconic ‘Bourne’ franchise has reshaped the spy genre with groundbreaking films that set new standards for cinematic action,” said Peter Cramer, President, Universal Pictures, in an official statement. “We’re energized to continue expanding the ‘Bourne’ universe into the future with exciting new stories for global audiences.”

“We are thrilled that the ‘Bourne’ franchise will remain at Universal,” said Weiner, Chairman & CEO of Captivate Entertainment and the executor of Ludlum’s estate, in an official statement. “We look forward to working with the Universal team to expand the Bourne franchise across Universal’s varied platforms.”

The deal was brokered by WME which represents Captivate Entertainment.