Though fans weren’t overly impressed by it, Bowen Yang actually loved Al Pacino’s direct approach to presenting Best Picture at Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony. According to the “SNL” star, it was Pacino’s “gayest work” since starring in “Cruising.”

Discussing the Oscars during his appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Yang said that the show was a “mostly lovely, delightful, pretty boring night,” and praised “fantastic host” Jimmy Kimmel, but took a moment to specifically highlight Al Pacino.

“I think we’re not talking about how Al Pacino was giving ‘America’s Next Top Model,’” Yang joked. “He was like ‘There are 10 best picture nominees, but only one will win. I hold the envelope in my hand.’ And that — it was his gayest work since the moving ‘Cruising,’ I think.”

Meyers caveated that “it was far less problematic than” that film, to which Yang readily agreed.

For those who haven’t seen the movie, “Cruising” is a crime thriller that stars Pacino as Detective Steve Burns, who goes undercover into the world of gay S&M and leather bars in New York, after a serial killer begins targeting gay men.

The film was not well-received by critics, nor by actual members of the LGBTQ+ community.

And indeed, Pacino didn’t actually name all the nominees, but rather took the stage and said “Only one will take the award for Best Picture, and, uh, I have to go to the envelope for that, and I will. Here it comes.”

You can watch Bowen Yang’s thoughts on the Oscars and more in the video above.