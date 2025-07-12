Boy George Says Childhood Bullying Spurred His Career: ‘Embrace Being Different’

Boy George was made aware of the fact that he was “different” by childhood bullies — a reality that in part pushed him down his career path in music. “There comes a time where you either just shrink away or you embrace being different,” he explained in an interview with The Times.

“My original inspiration was Siouxsie Sioux,” the performer explained. “From there it was Theda Bara, Betty Boop, Liz Taylor. When you’re a gay kid other kids make you aware that you’re different. You get picked on and you don’t know why. Then one summer holiday it just clicked: I would go with it.”

From that point on, he continued, he leaned all the way in. “I went to school with drainpipe trousers and my tie ripped in half and everyone said I looked like a tramp, but it was a turning point. There comes a time where you either just shrink away or you embrace being different.”

Of course, fame was waiting on the other side of the door George willfully walked through. “Exhibitionism is a double-edged sword — it’s look at me but don’t look at me,” he said. “You see a photo of Madonna walking out of a restaurant with a face like a smacked arse while secretly wanting all those people to be there.”

Being recognized in public could sometimes be difficult for him to experience. “It doesn’t bother me any more, but in the old days I would get incredibly anxious about being recognized, people staring at me, taking my photograph without asking and for many years I made being who I am into a nightmare,” George continued. “Why? Because someone doesn’t think you’re pretty enough? Once you learn to get over yourself it’s a revelation.”

The singer also dove into the controversy surrounding former Culture Club drummer Jon Moss, who initially joined the reunited band in 2018 before he was dismissed.

“I say in the song, ‘How come you don’t fight for your rock’n’roll?’ Jon wants to fight for his royalties, but not the thing that gave him those royalties,” George said. Moss, he continued, is no longer in the band, “Because Jon only wants to do it on his own terms. I’m a Gemini. I trust everyone and think everyone understands me. When I started the band I split everything four ways, but I don’t believe I was treated with the respect I gave to everyone else, especially Jon.”

George added that he’s attempted to repair the relationship to no avail. “I have, but then Jon’s controlling instincts came back. I’m 64. I don’t want to be controlled. I want to be out of control.”

