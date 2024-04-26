Bill Skarsgård has played Pennywise the Dancing Clown, the Crow and Nosferatu, but for his latest role, he’s simply known as Boy. The “It” and “John Wick: Chapter 4” actor stars as the title character in “Boy Kills World.” The blood-soaked, super snarky action movie puts Skarsgård’s hulking but silent avenger up against a tyrannical dystopian dynasty that includes “X-Men” franchise regular Famke Janssen and “Downton Abby” star Michelle Dockery. And then let’s bloody chaos rip.

Directed by Moritz Mohr, the film is full of familiar faces — and one very recognizable voice. If you’re wondering who’s who in the “Boy Kills World” cast and where you’ve seen (or heard) them before, we’ve got a handy guide below.

Bill Skarsgård as Boy

The ass-kicker from the film’s title, Skarsgård’s character is known only as “Boy,” and was raised in the woods by the Shaman after the death of his family. Boy has trained for his revenge since Hilda Van Der Koy executed his family in front of him as a child. Skarsgård is best known for playing the killer clown Pennywise in the “It” films, and he’ll soon play another iconic monster in Robert Eggers’ “Nosferatu” remake. His previous films also include “John Wick 4,” “Barbarian,” “Allegiant” and providing the voice of Kro in Marvel’s “Eternals.” He previously starred alongside Famke Janssen in Netflix’s “Hemlock Grove.”

H. Jon Benjamin as “Voice of Boy”

(Getty Images)

Skarsgård is the star, but you won’t hear him talk. Because the character is both deaf and unable to speak, his internal monologue doesn’t reflect his own adult voice, which he’s never heard. Instead, he hears the voice from his favorite childhood video game. the “Voice of Boy” is provided by H. Jon Benjamin. If you’re wondering why he sounds so familiar, it’s because you’ve been hearing it for years as the voice of Bob on “Bob’s Burgers.” He’s also the voice of Archer on “Archer,” but that one sounds a little different.

Yayan Ruhian as Shaman

(Roadside Attractions)

Martial artist Yayan Ruhian stars as the Shaman who raises Boy, providing the child with the take-no-prisoners training he needs to get his revenge. Shaman himself is a bit of a mystery, but boy can he fight, which is why you cast Ruhian, best known for playing Mad Dog and Prakoso in Gareth Evans’ “The Raid” films. Previous roles also include “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “John Wick 3” and “Yakuza Apocalypse.”

Famke Janssen as Hilda Van Der Koy

(Roadside Attractions)

Hilda Van Der Koy is the head of the brutal and tyrannical Van Der Koy family, who runs the dystopian world of “Boy Kills World.” Boy is plagued by the memory of Hilda killing his family during the national holiday known as “The Culling” — when Hilda rounds up her enemies and publicly executes them — and has spent his whole life training to get his revenge and kill her.

Janssen’s best-known roles include Jean Grey in the “X-Men” franchise, Lenore in the “Taken” franchise, Eve in “How to Get Away With Murder,” Ava in “Nip/Tuck” and Xenia Onatopp in the James Bond movie “GoldenEye.” Previous credits also include “The Faculty,” “Hemlock Grove,” “House on Haunted Hill” and “When They See Us.”

Michelle Dockery as Melanie Van Der Koy

(Roadside Attractions)

Melanie is another member of the ruling Van Der Koy family, sister to Hilda and just as ruthless. Dockery is best known for playing Lady Mary in the hit British historical drama Downton Abbey and its subsequent films. Her credits also include “The Gentlemen” (2019), “Anatomy of a Scandal,” “Defending Jacob,” “Godless,” and “Good Behavior.”

Brett Gelman as Glen Van Der Koy

(Roadside Attractions)

Yet another Van Der Koy sibling, Glen helps implement and enforce The Culling. He’s played by “Stranger Things” and “Fleabag” star Brett Gelman. The actor is also known for “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” “Without Remorse,” “The Other Guys,” “Mr. Mercedes” and “Strays.”

Sharlto Copley as Gideon Van Der Koy

(Roadside Attractions)

Gideon is a Van Der Koy in name only, husband to Melanie and brother-in-law to Hilda and Glen. He’s a mouthpiece for the family, and a mouthy one at that. Copley is best known for his breakout role in “District 9” and his eclectic resume also includes “The A-Team” (2010), “Chappie,” “Hardcore Henry,” “Russian Doll,” “Maleficent” and most recently, Dev Patel’s action-thriller “Monkey Man.”

Jessica Rothe as June27

(Roadside Attractions)

The Van Der Koy’s hatchet-wielding head of security, June27 wears a high-tech helmet that literally flashes her thoughts in front of your eyes while she delivers a flurry of silent smackdowns. Rothe is best known for her performance as the time-looping sorority sister Tree Gelbam in the sci-fi slasher films “Happy Death Day” and “Happy Death Day 2U.” Her resume also includes “La La Land,” “Valley Girl” (2020), “Please Stand By,” “Forever My Girl” and “All My Life.”

Andrew Koji as Basho

(Roadside Attractions)

Basho is an anti-Van Der Koy regime resistance member that Boy meets on his mission for revenge. He’s played by actor and martial artist Andrew Koji, who is best known for playing Ah Sahm in “Warrior,” Storm Shadow in “Snake Eyes” and Kimura in “Bullet Train.”

Isaiah Mustafa as Benny

(Roadside Attractions)

Benny is another member of the resistance, played by Isaiah Mustafa. The actor is best known for playing adult Mike Hanlon in “It: Chapter 2,” Luke Garroway in Netflix’s “Shadowhunters” series and, of course, his long-running Old Spice commercials.