After more than 15 years of development hell, the reimagining of “The Crow” will finally hit theaters this summer.

“The Crow” is based on the indie comic book series of the same name by James O’Barr that was originally published back in 1989 by Caliber Press. 30 years ago in 1994, a film adaptation of the comic book by visionary director Alex Proyas was released into theaters, perhaps better known as the movie where star Brandon Lee was accidentally shot and killed on set during the middle of production.

Miramax stepped in and spent $8 million to pick up where production left off and finish the film. “The Crow” went on to gross $93.7 million at the box office against its $23 million budget, and the film eventually became a cult classic. Three lackluster sequels and a television adaptation would follow, however the property had always been earmarked for what current distributor Lionsgate is calling a reimagining.

What is “The Crow” reimagining about?

Like the original, “The Crow” centers on rock musician Eric Draven, a murder victim who returns from the dead, seeking vengeance on those who murdered him and his fiancée with the help of a mystical bird. However, rather than a recreation of Proyas’ film, the reboot of “The Crow” is said to be a more faithful adaptation of the comic book source material by O’Barr.

The official logline from Lionsgate for the reimagining is as follows: Soulmates Eric Draven and Shelly Webster are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Who is directing “The Crow” reimagining?

In April of 2022, The Wrap reported that Rupert Sanders (“Snow White and the Huntsman,” “Ghost in the Shell”) will direct the reimagining.

“‘The Crow’ is the original anti-superhero,” Sanders said in a newly released statement. “His story is about tragic loss, about dealing with the pain of everything that comes with losing someone you love, something that all of us have or will encounter at some point in our lives. It is about the dark shadow of grief, about what we would do when something so meaningful is taken from us.”

Sanders added: “The original graphic novel is deeply meaningful for so many, and the character, his journey and his need for revenge has inspired a canon of films for the last three decades. Our version goes back to that graphic novel by James O’Barr, who I had the honor of meeting shortly before production, and explores the love story as the primary drive for our film.”

Before Sanders got to set, a revolving door of directors had been attached to the project since it was first announced in 2008. “Blade” director Stephen Norrington was first linked when the project was set up at Relativity. Then, as The Wrap first reported, Nick Cave would rewrite Norrington’s script.

Norrington would bail on the project and then Spanish helmer Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (“28 Weeks Later”) came into the picture in 2011. A year later in 2012, Fresnadillo would depart and F. Javier Gutiérrez (“Before the Fall”) became attached. Gutiérrez stuck around for two years before he would bail to make the next installment of “The Ring” franchise.

Corin Hardy (“The Hollow”) then boarded the project in late 2014, and spent a few years trying to get the movie off the ground before bailing in 2018 and making “the hardest decision” after coming “so close” to crafting the perfect film.

Four years later in 2022, after Relativity lost “The Crow” rights to bankruptcy, and Sony flirted with distributing, Sanders would be the director to finally get production rolling.

Bill Skarsgard in “The Crow” (Lionsgate)

Who Stars in “The Crow” reimagining?

Bill Skarsgård, best known for playing Pennywise the Clown in the “It” franchise, and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter FKA Twigs are set to star as Eric Draven and Shelly Webster.

“I was a huge fan of the original film growing up as a kid and was so honored to take on the role of Eric Draven,” Skarsgård said in a statement. “But really what drew me to it was what Rupert Sanders wanted to do with it. He wanted to completely reimagine the story and the character and tailor it towards a modern audience.”

Skarsgård added: “It’s a character that I know many revere and have a strong connection to — he is unlike any I’ve ever taken on before. Working with the remarkably talented FKA Twigs was magical. I felt a responsibility to Eric’s story and endeavored to stay true to the spirit of the source material; I can’t wait for the world to see the film, and hope it resonates with audiences as strongly as it did with those of us involved.”

Before Skarsgård booked the role, a series of actors were previously attached, starting with Mark Wahlberg in 2010, Bradley Cooper in 2011, Tom Hiddleston and then Luke Evans in 2013, Jack Houston in 2015 and Jason Momoa in 2016.

When will ‘The Crow” reimagining be released?

Lionsgate will release “The Crow” in theaters this year on June 7, after “John Wick” spin-off “Ballerina” was pushed a year to June 6, 2025. The film is written by Zach Baylin and Will Schneider, based on the graphic novel created, written and illustrated by O’Barr.

The film is produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks, Samuel Hadida and Edward R. Pressman.

Is there a trailer for “The Crow” reimagining?

A trailer for the reimagining was released on March 14. The trailer is cut to Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne’s “Take What You Want From Me.” Check out the embed, below.

“When someone dies, a crow carries their soul to the land of the dead,” the trailer says. “But sometimes, something so bad happens that the soul cannot rest until you put the wrong things right.”