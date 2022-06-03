Brad Johnson, ‘Melrose Place’ Actor, Dies at 62

Actor Brad Johnson, best known for “Melrose Place” and Steven Spielberg’s “Always,” has passed away. He was 62. He is survived by his wife and their eight children.

Johnson died Feb. 18 of complications from COVID-19 in Fort Worth, Texas, his representative, Linda McAlister, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Brad was a true renaissance man. He was not only interested in all life had to offer, but was gifted in it as well,” an obituary for the actor read.

Johnson’s professional career began on the rodeo circuit in 1984, which is where he was first noticed by a movie scout. The Hollywood hopeful would work as a Marlboro Man in commercials and appear in multiple Calvin Klein ads before finding breakout on-screen success.

His first big break came in Spielberg’s 1989 drama “Always,” which also starred Richard Dreyfuss and Holly Hunter. From there, Johnson would go on to appear in a number of notable productions, including “Flight of the Intruder,” TNT miniseries “Rough Riders,” the “Left Behind” film series, Fox’s “Melrose Place” and many more.

In 2021, Johnson was cast in Western movie “Treasure Valley,” though his scenes ultimately went unfilmed after the sudden death of actor-writer Jay Pickett early in production. His final credited role is the 2015 Western drama “Nail 32.”

While Hollywood success would bring Johnson and his family to California, the actor would eventually spend stretches of his life in New Mexico, North Texas, and Colorado.

“As much as he loved cowboying and the outdoors, Brad loved nothing more than his family. He put them before himself in every way and they know that they could not have been blessed with a better husband and father,” the obituary read.