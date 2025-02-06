Brad Peyton to Write, Direct Live-Action ‘Bakugan’ Film

“Rampage” director Brad Peyton will write and direct a live-action adaptation of “Bakugan,” the hit toy and anime franchise for Spin Master.

Originally launched in 2007, “Bakugan” has generated more than $1 billion in toy sales as well as a series of kids anime shows that have mostly aired on Cartoon Network in the U.S. with a recent revival being released on Netflix in 2023.

Peyton will write, direct and produce the film, collaborating with Lindsay Harbert and Spin Master on the screenplay.

“’Bakugan’ is ready for the film treatment, and I’m thrilled to be the one to bring it to the big screen for the very first time,” said Peyton. “With Lindsay and the Spin Master team alongside me, we’re excited to build a hit franchise with global appeal. I am confident we will create a must-see film event that does justice to the unique and epic world that is ‘Bakugan’.”

“Bakugan” joins a slate at Spin Master that includes a third film in the “Paw Patrol” series starring Jennifer Hudson that will be released by Paramount in 2026. The first two ‘Paw Patrol’ movies combined to earn over $345 million at the box office.

Peyton’s past films include the Dwayne Johnson action films “Rampage” and “San Andreas, which combined to gross $903 million at the global box office. He is represented by CAA, The Characters, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Harbert is represented by CAA, Brooke Lindley, Gotham Group, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein Lezcano Bobb & Dang.