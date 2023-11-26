Bradley Cooper Says He Would Make ‘Hangover 4’ in ‘an Instant’

“Maestro” writer, director and star Bradley Cooper admitted on the latest episode of “The New Yorker Radio Hour” that he would be interested in making “Hangover IV” soon — in fact, he said he’d make the film “in an instant.”

“Just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would,” Cooper told host David Remnick.

Unfortunately, Cooper isn’t sure if the entire team would be interested — particularly its director, adding, “I don’t think Todd is ever going to do that.” Phillips has received acclaim as his take on Batman’s classic archvillain in 2019’s “Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix, took in more than a billion dollars at the box office. He’s been working on that film’s sequel and hasn’t indicated an interest to return to the raunchy comedy genre.

Cooper is making the rounds ahead of the release of streaming film “Maestro,” in which he plays conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. Cooper said of the film, “There’s nothing more fun that I’ve experienced than ‘Maestro’ and ‘A Star is Born.’ I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t.”

The filmmaker also added that shooting the movie was one of the “scariest” things he’s done. “This movie,” Cooper said, “I made absolutely fearlessly. And I knew I had to because that’s a huge element in Bernstein’s music. It is fearless.”

“The Hangover Part III” was released a decade ago in 2013. The third installment in the series continued to follow Alan (Zach Galifianakis), Phil (Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms) and Doug (Justin Bartha). In that film, the group takes it upon themselves to stage an intervention for Alan by way of a road trip to a mental health facility.

Ahead of the release of the trilogy’s capper, Cooper said that the film offered an opportunity for the characters to grow. He explained, “There’s going to be obstacles, that’s why there’s a story. So, for sure, the plot creates some obstacles for them to have to overcome in order to achieve whatever it is they want to achieve. And so, yeah, that definitely creates a situation that calls for emotional highs and lows between the three guys.”

“Maestro” will be released on Netflix on Dec. 20.