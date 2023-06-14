Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett to Star in ‘Is This Thing On?’ for Searchlight

Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett are attached to star in “Is This Thing On?” which is in early development at Searchlight, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Cooper is also set to direct the project.

The script was written by Arnett with Mark Chappell. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Arnett delivered a draft of the script before the writers strike began, and Cooper is expected to work on it with Arnett and Chappell after the strike ends.

Cooper is producing via his Lea Pictures banner, along with Arnett and Kris Thykier (“Miss Sloane,” “Kick-Ass”).

Cooper’s feature directorial debut “A Star is Born” earned eight Academy Award nominations, including an Oscar win for Best Achievement in Music. He received three Academy Award nominations for his roles in David O. Russell’s “Silver Linings Playbook,” Russell’s “American Hustle,” and in Clint Eastwood’s “American Sniper,” the highest grossing film of 2014. Other credits include “The Hangover” franchise, “The Place Beyond the Pines,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Joy.”

Arnett burst onto the scene with his Emmy-nominated role as “Gob” on the iconic Fox series “Arrested Development.” He also voiced the title character of the original animated series “BoJack Horseman.” His film credits include “The Lego Movie” franchise, “Blades of Glory,” “Semi-Pro” and the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” franchise. Most recently, Arnett can be seen in the “SmartLess: On The Road Documentary” that follows Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman on the North American tour of their hit podcast, “SmartLess.” Arnett will produce Peacock’s upcoming series “Twisted Metal,” which premieres in July and will co-star in Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins” for Searchlight Pictures, due out at the end of the year.

Cooper is represented by Range Media Partners. Arnett is represented by CAA, Artists First, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

