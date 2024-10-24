‘It Ends With Us’ Star Brandon Sklenar Sets Next Project With ‘The Housemaid’ Opposite Sydney Sweeney

Brandon Sklenar has locked down his next major project, and this time it’s opposite Sydney Sweeney.

Sklenar — who starred earlier this year as Atlas in “It Ends With Us” with Blake Lively — will star alongside Sweeney in an adaptation of “The Housemaid,” TheWrap has learned. Paul Feig is set to direct the film with Amanda Seyfried also starring.

The film is based on the bestselling novel by Freida McFadden. Sweeney plays Millie, a struggling young woman who’s relieved to get a fresh start after being hired as a housemaid for wealthy couple Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Sklenar). It doesn’t take long for Millie to learn the family has darker and more dangerous secrets than her own.

Hidden Pictures’ Todd Lieberman will produce with Carly Kleinbart Elter overseeing for the company. Also producing are Feigco’s Feig and Laura Fischer. Additionally, Sweeney and Seyfried also executive produce alongside Alex Young and McFadden. Chelsea Kujawa and Erin Jones-Wesley are overseeing for Lionsgate. Robert Melnik negotiated the deals for the studio.

“The Housemaid” has been on the New York Times’ bestseller list for 75 weeks and counting and the Amazon Charts Bestsellers for 100 weeks and counting. The book also has a whopping half a billion pages read on Kindle – second only to the Harry Potter series.

Sklenar blew up earlier this year for his role alongside Lively in “It Ends With Us.” The film pulled in more than $340 million at the worldwide box office. He’s also a part of Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe, playing Spencer Dutton in the Paramount+ spinoff “1923.” Season 2 of the western series is currently in production.

Deadline was first to report the news.