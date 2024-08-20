‘It Ends With Us’ Star Brandon Sklenar Condemns Anyone Who Is ‘Vilifying the Women’ Behind the Film

Without naming names, “It Ends With Us” star Brandon Sklenar entered the conversation about his hit film’s controversial marketing strategy and the rumored fallout between costars Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni.

“Colleen [Hoover] and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance and for women choosing a better life for themselves. Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about. It is, in fact, the opposite of the point,” he wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film. It’s been disheartening to see the amount of negativity being projected online.”

“Someone very close to me has been struggling with a relationship that has mirrored Lilly’s closely. I feel a responsibility to bring this to life and help spread that message further,” Sklenar shared. “Prior to my involvement in this film, she had not heard of the book. It was only then that she read it. She credits Colleen’s book and subsequently this film with saving her life.”

“Trust me when I tell you, there isn’t a single person involved in the making of this film that was not aware of the responsibility we had in making this. A responsibility to all the women who have experienced generational trauma — domestic abuse — or struggle with looking in the mirror and loving who they see,” he continued. “This movie is a harsh reality check for the men who need to get their s—t together and take responsibility for themselves and their actions.”

“This film is meant to inspire. It’s mean to validate and recognize. It’s meant to instill hope. It’s meant to build courage and help people feel less alone. Ultimately, it’s meant to spread love and awareness. It is not meant to once again make the women the ‘bad guy,’ let’s move beyond that together,” Sklenar concluded.” All I ask is that before you spread hate on the Internet, ask yourself who it’s helping. Ask yourself if your opinions are based in any fact. Or if you simply want to be a part of something. Let’s be a part of something better together. A part of a new story being written for women and all people everywhere.”

The movie adaptation of Hoover’s book has been a box office hit, already crossing the $100 million mark domestically in just two weekends. However, it has also sparked controversy due to its ad campaign that presents the domestic abuse survival story as a straight romantic comedy.

Additionally, many fans and detractors alike have questioned the working relationship between Baldoni and Lively, who have yet to fully address their rumored feud. The cast does not follow the director on social media, for instance, though he has responsibly depicted his film’s darker themes throughout his noticeably solo media tour.

“It Ends With Us” is in theaters now.