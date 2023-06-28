This week, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is uniting with another 2000s TV staple, “Breaking Bad.” Season 16’s “Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab,” which is set to premiere Wednesday, June 28, will follow the gang as they meet Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, who play themselves in the episode.

In the clip, Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Mac (Rob McElhenney) have a plan in store for Paul and Cranston as they make an appearance in Philly to launch their own celebrity liquor label, Dos Hermanos. But that scheme comes to a screeching halt when Paul refuses to shake Dennis’ hand.

“I really don’t mind shaking his hand,” Cranston whispers to his former AMC co-star.

“How many times do I have to go through this? We’re not shaking hands,” Paul responds. The short moment is a complete about-face from the dynamics between Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

The Season 16 episode will premiere on FXX on June 28 at 10/9c p.m. ET. Written by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton and directed by Megan Ganz, it will follow the gang as they try to get a taste of the glamorous celebrity life.

Last season, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” broke a record to become the longest-running live-action sitcom of all time. With Season 16, the series has only extended this streak. The comedy first premiered on FX in 2005 before moving to FXX in 2013. Starring Howerton, McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olsen and Danny Devito, the dark comedy has received critical acclaim and has amassed a cult following.

The series is executive produced by McElhenney, Day, Howerton, Michael Rotenberg, Nick Frenkel, Megan Ganz, Rob Rosell, David Hornsby, Scott Marder and Victor Hsu for FX Productions.