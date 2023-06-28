FX and Sky’s ‘Breeders’ to End With Season 4

The Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard-led comedy “Breeders” will come to an end after four seasons.

The final, 10-episode season will premiere with its first two episodes on July 31 on FX, with every subsequent episode available each week. All episodes will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Season 4 takes place five years after audiences last saw the Worsley family caught up in the dramatic events at the end of the previous season – Paul (Freeman) and Ally (Haggard) are on the verge of splitting up, Jim (Alun Armstrong) and Jackie (Joanna Bacon) are in turmoil and Luke (Oscar Kennedy) finds a new relationship and Ava (Zoë Athena) mends an old one.

Paul and Ally are faced with their biggest parenting challenge yet after a bombshell is dropped by Luke at Christmas dinner. Ava also experiences her own bombshell moment as she meets and immediately falls for Holly (Jessie Williams).

“Breeders” is created by Freeman, Academy Award nominee, double Emmy Award winner Simon Blackwell and double Emmy Award and Directors Guild of America Award-winner Chris Addison.

The show is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX and Sky and executive produced by Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs.

Blackwell serves as showrunner, while Addison is director of episodes 1-5 and Ollie Parsons (“Man Like Mobeen,” “Avenue 5”) is director of episodes 6-10. Kenny Tanner is producer.