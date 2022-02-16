Brenda Deiss, the Texas City local who made her acting debut in Sean Baker’s 2021 film “Red Rocket,” has died of complications after suffering a stroke. She was 60.

The former secretary appeared in the indie film as Lil, the mother-in-law of Simon Rex’s charming grifter ex-porn star character Mikey Saber. Big-hearted but tough as nails, Lil allows Mikey to temporarily live with her and estranged wife Lexi (Bree Elrod) when he comes crawling back to their Texas City hometown, looking for a fresh start.

Writer-director Sean Baker announced the news of Deiss’ passing in a tribute recalling how he and the Texas City native met in a chance encounter.

“Her incredible energy and carefree spirit made an indelible impression on me. This led to us working together but more importantly getting to know an incredible woman who was full of heart, wonder and love,” wrote Baker, who often casts non-professional actors in his films.

“In the short time we spent together, she created with us, laughed with us and shared her stories with us, some of them heartbreaking and others insightful and fascinating. We all have people in our lives that change it for the better, and Brenda was one of those people for me. I will miss her dearly.”

Bree Elrod, who plays Lil’s daughter Lexi, shared photos of Deiss on the set of “Red Rocket” with the caption “Thank you Brenda Deiss. Thank you for all you shared with me. Thank you for your openness. Your candor. Your humor. And your love. The moments we shared are forever in my heart. I hope you’re eatin a Whataburger and laughin with your pals up in Hallelujah Square. As you said to me: “Anyway, just wanted you to know that I love u & miss you.”

Filmed in late 2020 with a limited crew, “Red Rocket” debuted at Cannes Film Festival in 2021 and was released in theaters by A24.

Deiss is survived by her daughter Destani Deiss, as well as her two best friends “Mr.” Johnny Cortez and Karen Adams.